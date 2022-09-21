NY AG Letitia James says Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739M when it should've been at $75M.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. She gives the example that Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739M when it should've been at $75M. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. Attorney General James is seeking to permanently bar the Trump family from conducting business in New York and $250 million in penalties.

JAMES: “The club generated annual revenues of less than $25 million dollars and should have been valued at more than, valued at about $75 million dollars. However, Mar-A-Lago was valued as high as $739 million dollars. Mr. Trump used inappropriate schemes to inflate the value of his other golf clubs.”