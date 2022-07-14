NY AG Letitia James wants judge to stop 6 companies still selling DIY ghost-gun kits

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to stop manufacturers of components of DIY 'ghost guns.' Left, AP. Right, Getty.

In June, NY AG Letitia James sued 10 companies that sell DIY 'ghost gun' kits.

Six are still at it despite the lawsuit; James now wants a Manhattan judge to order them to stop.

Building untraceable DIY guns is 'ridiculously easy,' one company boasts on its website.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is cracking down on six gun-parts distributors in Florida, North Carolina, Iowa and Washington State, asking a Manhattan judge to stop them from selling illegal parts for "ghost guns" in her state.

The gun parts do not have serial numbers and can be used to make untraceable guns — and even AR-15-style rifles — at home using only basic tools, James said in a late-June lawsuit against a total of 10 companies. The lawsuit accuses the companies of violating state and federal law by selling the parts without background checks, including to convicted felons.

Thursday's new filing asks a state judge to issue an injunction against six companies she alleges are continuing to sell the DIY firearm parts to New Yorkers despite her lawsuit.

In the past few weeks, each of the six companies have sold unfinished gun frames to undercover investigators, shipping them to the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, according to court papers filed by her office.

"We will continue to fight to protect New Yorkers and bring justice to communities devastated by gun violence," the AG said in a statement issued Thursday.

Two of the companies James is targeting are in Florida. They are 80 Percent Arms in Seminole, and Indie Guns in Orlando.

The 80 Percent Arms company boasts on its website that its products "make it ridiculously easy for a non-machinist to finish their [handgun frame] in under 1 hour with no drill press required," James said in Thursday's statement.

Two of the companies are in North Carolina: Arm or Ally, LLC in Charlotte and Rock Slide USA in Broadway.

The remaining two companies are Rainier Arms in Auburn, Washington, and Brownells, Inc. in Grinnell, Iowa.

Rainier Arms' web page markets an AR-15 compatible frame, James said, and offers detailed milling instructions.

The Brownells website offers "step-by-step video instructions on finishing a Glock-compatible pistol frame and a telephone support line where customers can ask for assistance," she said.

The companies are challenging the AG's lawsuit and have yet to respond to the office's efforts to immediately stop them from selling the parts in New York.

Representatives from the six companies either declined to comment or did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider on Thursday.

The preliminary injunction James is seeking would order them to "immediately cease selling, shipping, distributing, or otherwise supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any person or entity with a current New York State address."

