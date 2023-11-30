NY appeals court restores gag order on Donald Trump in real estate fraud trial
A New York appeals panel restored the gag order Thursday in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial despite his argument that the restrictions violated his right to free speech.
The trial judge, Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order Oct. 3 to prevent the former president from commenting on his staff. Engoron has fined Trump a combined $15,000 for commenting on the judge’s clerk, Allison Greenfield, as a partisan with undue influence in the case.
Trump appealed and an appellate judge temporarily lifted the gag order while the case was argued.
A four-judge panel of the state Supreme Court appellate division – Sallie Manzanet-Daniels, Justice Presiding, Ellen Gesmer, Saliann Scarpulla and Llinét Rosado – ruled Thursday that after reviewing written arguments in the case with “due deliberation” the gag order would stand.
The decision came after the appeals panel reviewed written arguments from lawyers representing state Attorney General Letitia James, Engoron and Trump.
Why did judge impose the gag order?
Engoron impose the gag order because of a social media post about Greenfield accusing her falsely of being Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s girlfriend. Engoron fined Trump $5,000 for leaving the post up two weeks after the order, which his lawyer Christopher Kise called inadvertent.
Engoron then fined Trump $10,000 for hallway remarks to reporters outside the courtroom about partisans on the bench. Trump testified under oath he was referring to a witness Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, rather than Greenfield, who sits near Engoron. But the judge ruled he was “not credible.”
Hundreds of pages of threats against clerk: lawyers
James has accused Trump, his two elder sons, two company executives and several business entities with defrauding banks and insurance companies by inflating the value of the former president's assets, including his own Trump Tower apartment.
Lisa Evans, deputy counsel in New York's Office of Court Administration, representing Engoron and Greenfield, said in a filing last Wednesday that “threats, harassment and disparaging comments increased exponentially” after the order.
“Although Mr. Trump did not directly threaten Ms. Greenfield, the comments made in his post resulted in hundreds of threatening and harassing voicemail messages that have been transcribed into over 275 single-spaced pages,” Evans said in her affidavit.
Dennis Fan, senior assistant solicitor general in James' office, argued Wednesday that the former president's repeated comments about the clerk were unwarranted and that Trump was unlikely to ultimately succeed in overturning the gag order.
Trump's lawyers called gag order 'Star Chamber' with judge also jury and executioner
Trump’s lawyers urged a New York appeals court Monday to keep blocking the gag order in his high-stakes civil fraud trial by arguing the restrictions were too broad and the judge had imposed the fines "in a fit of pique."
“This Star Chamber approach is particularly indefensible when the gag orders actually shield the Court itself from public criticism for perceived bias – one of the most fundamental rights under the First Amendment,” Trump’s lawyers Kise, Alina Habba and Clifford Robert wrote in a 1,900-page filing Monday.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NY appeals court restores gag order on Donald Trump in civil trial