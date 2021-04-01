NY attack renews Asian American volunteers' effort

Following an attack on an older Asian American woman in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in February, a 29-year-old Chinese American woman started what she calls the Main Street Patrol. (April 1)

Video Transcript

TERESA TING: Patrolling right now is the most efficient and direct way that we can be proactive to the community as a response to the attacks. Obviously, there's so much that needs to be done. There needs to be educational courses on, you know, Asian culture, Asian history, Black history, Black solidarity. I think all of those things are-- need to be incorporated and integrated. But first and foremost, this is what we can do, you know, in the moment, in the meantime.

My motivation was basically to raise awareness on xenophobia and people who still don't think this is real, because this is very much real. It's current. It can happen maybe to not your minority group at this moment, but I think racism is just racism. And it should not be tolerated.

I basically just want to bring compassion back to the community. And I think that's something that's been lost throughout the decades. And just coming together and helping each other is the bigger message. I think fending for each other, standing up, and bringing humanity back is what I really want.