NY attack renews Asian American volunteers' effort

Following an attack on an older Asian American woman in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in February, a 29-year-old Chinese American woman started what she calls the Main Street Patrol. (April 1)

Video Transcript

TERESA TING: Patrolling right now is the most efficient and direct way that we can be proactive to the community as a response to the attacks. Obviously, there's so much that needs to be done. There needs to be educational courses on, you know, Asian culture, Asian history, Black history, Black solidarity. I think all of those things are-- need to be incorporated and integrated. But first and foremost, this is what we can do, you know, in the moment, in the meantime.

My motivation was basically to raise awareness on xenophobia and people who still don't think this is real, because this is very much real. It's current. It can happen maybe to not your minority group at this moment, but I think racism is just racism. And it should not be tolerated.

I basically just want to bring compassion back to the community. And I think that's something that's been lost throughout the decades. And just coming together and helping each other is the bigger message. I think fending for each other, standing up, and bringing humanity back is what I really want.

Recommended Stories

  • Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers' efforts

    Fed up with the incessant attacks on Asian Americans, Stan Lee recently started voluntarily patrolling San Francisco's Chinatown. “I’m pretty sure they’re all steamed, like I am,” said Lee, who is Chinese American. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City's Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that escalated with the pandemic.

  • Suspect arrested in brutal New York assault of Asian woman

    Police in New York's Chinatown have stepped up patrols following a surge in anti-Asian violence

  • Terrace House: Japanese man fined $80 after Netflix star's suicide

    The man posted abusive messages to Hana Kimura, star of the reality show, Terrace House.

  • Man Charged Over Kimura Hana Abuse, but Broadcaster Is Cleared of Violation

    A man has been charged by Tokyo prosecutors over online abuse of Kimura Hana, a female pro-wrestler and star of reality TV show “Terrace House” who died last year. But a broadcast ethics probe found that local broadcaster Fuji Television Network had not violated her human rights. Kimura is understood to have died by suicide […]

  • Manhattan DA speaks on arrest of suspect in attack on Asian woman

    On Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.&nbsp;spoke about the arrest of a suspect in a brutal attack on an Asian woman near Times Square.

  • Biden pushes infrastructure in 1st Cabinet meeting

    President Joe Biden convenes his first Cabinet meeting of his administration, with a focus on his newly launched infrastructure plan. Biden announces that he's asking five cabinet members to explain his jobs plan to the American public. (April 1)

  • In Huawei extradition case, arguments wrap up about alleged U.S. international law violation

    A branch of arguments in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s bid to stop her extradition to the United States from Canada ended on Thursday with a prosecutor saying her lawyers had an "impoverished" view of the facts over their assertion U.S. authorities violated international law. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud.

  • Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from China’s official stance on the case. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran. She maintains her innocence and is fighting extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

  • ‘A step backward’: Coca-Cola joins fellow top Atlanta employer Delta in blasting new Georgia voting curbs as undemocratic

    Peach State is home to more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies, as well as numerous top-flight sports franchises and numerous educational and other institutions of national import.

  • China's Ministry of Public Security – the 'coercive arm' of the Communist Party – is always watching

    Just a few blocks from the Yellow River that slices through Shanghai is a sprawling stone building in one of the city’s oldest districts. A sign, emblazoned with the words “Public Security,” stretches across the entrance. This is one of the thousands of stations in China that fall under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) – some housed in mammoth buildings and others in mobile van units – responsible for law and order. Day-to-day, the MPS works to combat criminality in all its forms – homicide, theft, drugs, economic crime, counterterrorism. It also functions at the grassroots-level – conducting neighbourhood patrols, shooing away illegal street vendors, writing traffic tickets and ensuring social distancing compliance in restaurants. But in China, the MPS – with two million officers and a widespread network of branches – does much more than a regular police force. “The MPS – they aren’t just police,” said Samantha Hoffman, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank. “They’re there to protect the party-state as well, and Xi Jinping has made that clear... Ultimately, the MPS is loyal to the [Chinese Communist] Party, and must be loyal to the Party, just like any other part of the party-state.”

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • Woman outraged by Wendy's employee's allegedly 'petty' move: 'This is uncalled for'

    A TikTok user ordered a chicken sandwich from Wendy's and allegedly got way more than she expected.

  • TikTok users are obsessed with this 5-in-1 kitchen gadget that can apparently do ‘everything’: ‘I need this’

    Can this 5-in-1 kitchen tool really replace your entire silverware drawer?

  • Bella Hadid, Dominique Jackson, Hunter Schafer and More Star in Super Sexy Mugler Runway Show

    The fun and futuristic presentation features Bella Hadid performing continuous back walkovers at one point

  • Asian American man recalls attack in NYC subway

    A Filipino American man recalled a February attack while riding a New York City subway car that left him with a slash across his face. (April 1)

  • Lauren London Shares Nipsey Hussle Tribute on 2nd Anniversary of Rapper's Death

    It’s been two years since Nipsey Hussle’s life was tragically cut short moving the person closest to him, Lauren London, decided to pay tribute to the legend.

  • H&M slips to loss, aims to rebuild trust in China

    H&M pledged to regain the trust of shoppers in China on Wednesday (March 31).The fashion retailer saw a backlash in the country after comments it made last year over reports of forced labour in China's western region of Xinjiang.The Swedish firm had said it would no longer source cotton from there.On Wednesday, H&M said its commitment to China was still strong.It also said it was dedicated to regaining the trust and confidence of customers there.The statement did not, though, make any specific mention of Xinjiang.China is a key country for H&M.It's the company's fourth-biggest sales market, and its top source for production. H&M's statement comes on the same day the retailer reported a first quarter loss of $159 million.That was largely due to most of its shops being closed by global lockdowns. H&M shares fell over 2% in morning trade.

  • Taiwan tourists head for Palau after travel bubble launches

    Taiwanese travel blogger Shih Song-han called the four-day trip a “rare opportunity.” Fellow passenger Josephine Lin said Taiwan's success battling the pandemic meant she “felt very safe during this recent past period.” Trip organizers created a festive atmosphere, with entertainment and lessons in basic Palau phrases.

  • Suspect in Hate Crime Attack on 65-Year-Old Asian Woman Was on Parole for Killing His Mom

    The suspect in a hate crime assault on a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City was out on parole for killing his mother. Police arrested Brandon Elliot early Wednesday for allegedly punching and kicking the woman in midtown Manhattan two days earlier while making anti-Asian statements towards her, according to multiple reports. The assault was caught on video. Elliot, an African American man, served 17 years in state prison for fatally stabbing his mother and was released on lifetime parole in November 2019. The NYPD has recommended charges of two counts of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime and other charges in connection with Monday’s attack. The assault happened in front of an apartment complex at 360 West 43rd St., police said. Video appears to show a building worker pulling the lobby door shut and walking away while the woman lay on the ground after being attacked. The Brodsky Organization, which owns the building, released a statement Wednesday saying the two lobby staffers who witnessed the attack had been suspended while an investigation into their response is conducted. The company said it’s “committed to strengthening internal training and working with our community to ensure the safety of our residents and neighbors.” “We are extremely distraught by the horrific attack that occurred outside our building, and our hearts go out to the victim,” it said. “Our company stands with the AAPI community in condemning racism and violence against Asian-Americans.” Mayor Bill de Blasio called on New Yorkers to look out for each other following the incident. “I don’t care who you are, what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” he said. “Do whatever you can. Make noise, call out what’s happening … call 911. I mean, this is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can’t just stand back and watch a heinous act happening.” The attack comes as elected officials warn of a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes driven by hostility about the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

  • Man charged in attack on Asian woman; new video released

    Police say 38-year-old Brandon Elliot is the man seen punching and kicking the victim in a video that has made national headlines.