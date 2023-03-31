NY Attorney General clears NYPD cops in death of Brooklyn man Eudes Pierre, who charged them with knife

NYPD officers will face no charges in the shooting death of an emotionally disturbed man who charged at them with a knife on a Brooklyn street corner in 2021, state Attorney General Letitia James said Friday.

The death of Eudes Pierre, a 26-year-old Uber Eats driver taking a break from college, increased attention on how the NYPD interacts with the mentally ill.

Cops responding to an early-morning 911 call on Dec. 20, 2021 found Pierre on Eastern Parkway near Utica Ave. in Crown Heights with a pink knife in one hand and his other tucked in his coat pocket.

Police body camera footage from the sidewalk and the subway station where Pierre ran shows cops commanding Pierre to drop the knife, officials said.

Cops fired a Taser at Pierre in the subway station, but it did not stop him. When the officers moved from the station back up to the street, Pierre ran toward them with the knife. That’s when the cops fatally shot him.

The two police officers fired a total of 10 shots, authorities said.

It turned out that Pierre himself made the 911 call, and told cops that the man on the street with a knife also had a gun, according to James’ report.

No firearm was found.

Still, the knife in the hand of a charging attacker was enough for the officers to feel like their lives were in danger, so the shooting was justified, the AG’s report said.

“Based on the evidence in this investigation, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers’ use of deadly physical force was justified under the law,” the report said.

The NYPD later classified the incident as a “suicide by cop,” noting that Pierre had attempted suicide twice before the clash with cops.

Cops said a suicide note was found at Pierre’s residence on the same street where he was killed.

Following the fatal shooting, more 16,000 people signed a petition calling for the city to adopt the “Eudes Pierre Law,” which would require mental health professionals be dispatched to all 911 calls involving people undergoing a mental health crisis.

Last year, Pierre’s family filed a lawsuit against the city and the officers that shot him. Just days before the lawsuit was filed, the intersection where Pierre was killed was named in his honor.

Sanford Rubenstein, a lawyer for the family, said Pierre’s parents were disappointed in the report’s findings.

“It’s not over until it’s over,” Rubenstein said. “We will now aggressively pursue the civil lawsuit which was filed on behalf of the estate of Eudes Pierre. The burden of proof is lower in a civil case than in a criminal.”

Rubenstein said the case is not clear cut.

“The central issue is the distance he was from the officers who shot,” Rubenstein said. “One fired three times and one seven times. The question is, ‘Did the officers act in an appropriate way?’”