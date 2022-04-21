NY Attorney General Condemns Hempstead Laundry For 'Unsafe Conditions'

HEMPSTEAD, NY — New York Attorney General Letitia James and other elected officials attended a rally in Hempstead Wednesday, calling attention to working conditions at laundry business FDR Services Corp. that they say "endanger workers and hospitals."

FDR Services Corp. is a laundry business that cleans and delivers medical linens to nearby hospitals. In 2021, the business came under fire for unlawfully firing employees who took time off after contracting coronavirus in 2020.

On Wednesday, Attorney General James, New York State Senator Kevin Thomas, New York State Assembly Member Michaelle C. Solages, New York State Assembly Member Taylor Darling, and Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe attended the rally along with employees of FDR Services Corp. who are members of the Laundry, Distribution, and Food Service Joint Board (LDFS Union), Workers United, SEIU.

The workers demanded better treatment from FDR Services Corp. and a new union contract. They claim that they work in "a sweatshop-like setting" according to a news release from Progressive Cities, a firm founded by Democratic labor advocate Dan Morris.

The statement claims the FDR Services Corp. employees are exposed to contaminated hospital linens, harsh chemicals, dangerous machines, rats, roaches and lack hot water to wash their hands.

"In sworn statements this year, some workers described how clean and dirty linens for hospital customers are not always separated. One worker even noted that when bins carrying linens are rinsed, dirty water clogs a drain and spills over into the area where clean linens are processed," the statement said.

The company services area hospitals like Nassau University Medical Center.

“The reports of health and safety violations and worker mistreatment at FDR Services Corp. are disturbing and will not be tolerated in New York,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said at the rally.

“When these workers were previously mistreated, my office took action, recovering $400,000 for those who were unlawfully fired during the pandemic and ensuring they got their jobs back. Today, we stand with these workers once again to demand that FDR address these unsafe work conditions immediately. If we don’t see the changes that are needed, we will not hesitate to take further action.”

Patch reached out to FDR Services Corp. but the company's representatives have not yet replied.

