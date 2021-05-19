NY attorney general has criminally probed Trump at least since March, adding to ex-president’s legal woes
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating former President Donald Trump and his company in a criminal capacity at least since March, according to a lawyer familiar with the matter, signaling that the probe is further along than initially thought.
James’ office announced late Tuesday that her long-running civil investigation into Trump’s alleged financial wrongdoing had evolved into a full-fledged criminal inquiry, but did not spell out when or why that significant upgrade was made.
Duncan Levin — an attorney for Jennifer Weisselberg, the estranged daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive — shed some light on that omission Wednesday, telling the New York Daily News that his client has been cooperating in the criminal component of James’ investigation since March.
“We’ve been aware of the attorney general’s criminal investigation for several months now, since March, and have been in touch with prosecutors in the criminal division and have provided them with evidence,” Levin said.
Levin said he did not know exactly when James launched the criminal aspect of her probe, but noted that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. has been working on it with her.
“We were specifically told that they were coordinating,” Levin said.
Vance’s office declined to comment. A spokesman for James confirmed the AG’s probe is being coordinated with Vance, but declined to comment further.
Vance, who’s stepping down from his post at the end of this year, launched his own criminal Trump investigation in August 2018. The DA’s prosecutors have said in court papers that they are investigating Trump, his company and business associates over their alleged habit of artificially inflating and deflating the value of assets to secure bank loans, tax breaks and other financial benefits. Such activities can amount to fraud.
James’ exact line of criminal inquiry is unclear, but the fact that she’s conducting it with Vance’s help suggests it could also be focused on allegations of fraud. A source familiar with the matter told the Daily News that two assistant attorneys general from James’ office have been specifically tapped to spearhead coordination with Vance.
Trump — who denies any wrongdoing and has not been formally accused of crimes by either Vance or James — claimed Wednesday that the joint criminal probe is aimed at preventing him from running for president again in 2024.
“The District Attorney and Attorney General are possessed, at an unprecedented level, with destroying the political fortunes of President Donald J. Trump and the almost 75 million people who voted for him,” Trump said in a statement. “These Democrats want to silence and cancel millions of voters because they don’t want ‘Trump’ to run again.”
Jennifer Weisselberg, whose estranged father-in-law is Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s longtime chief financial officer, has been asked by prosecutors from James’ criminal division about a Trump-owned Midtown apartment overlooking Central Park that she and her ex-husband lived in rent-free for years, Levin said.
Levin said his client has also provided James’ investigators with documents about her family’s finances.
Another key cooperator in both the James and Vance probes is former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who has met with the DA’s team nearly a dozen times.
James’ criminal announcement, Cohen said Wednesday, shows “the troubles for Donald Trump just keep on coming.”
“Soon enough, Donald and associates will be held responsible for their actions,” Cohen said. “Now that you see the (Manhattan) district attorney and the attorney general’s offices working in concert, I do believe that indictments will be issued shortly, and definitely before summer’s end.”
Vance’s prosecutors have been zeroing in on Allen Weisselberg in apparent hopes of getting him to cooperate against Trump, according to sources familiar with the matter. Investigators are likely scrutinizing Jennifer Weisselberg’s former Central Park apartment as part of that effort to see whether appropriate taxes were paid on the Trump-owned property, according to a CNN report from earlier this year.
In addition to her criminal probe, James’ civil investigation of Trump will continue, her office said.
The civil investigation focuses on similar allegations of financial cheating by Trump, including allegations that the former president high-balled the value of his Seven Springs estate in New York's Westchester County to secure a hefty tax break.