NY attorney general files lawsuit against Trump Organization: court records

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state's attorney general has filed a new lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's company and several other defendants, according to court records.

The complaint against the Trump Organization and the other defendants was filed with a New York state court in Manhattan, the court records show.

A copy of the complaint was not immediately available, and its subject matter could not immediately be determined. A letter filed with the court indicates that Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, is among the defendants.

The office of the attorney general, Letitia James, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





