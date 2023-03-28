NY Attorney General investigates fatal shooting of Brendon Burns by Rochester police

The fatal shooting of Brendon Burns by Rochester police officers and Monroe County sheriff's deputies on March 20 is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Burns was shot multiple times and killed following a foot chase through the Park Avenue neighborhood. The encounter was part of an escalating case related to two separate shooting incidents, police said. Burns threatened deputies with a hunting-style knife and pointed a shotgun at police before being shot multiple times in a backyard, police said.

The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office are also conducting internal investigations.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: AG investigates fatal shooting of Brendon Burns by Rochester NY police