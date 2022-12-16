NY Attorney General Letitia James protected chief of staff who was accused of sexual harassment, lawsuit says

Molly Crane-Newman and Michael Gartland, New York Daily News
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James is accused of protecting her ousted chief of staff despite allegations he sexually assaulted his colleagues, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed Thursday.

The Manhattan Supreme Court suit was brought by James’ former deputy press secretary Sofia Quintanar. She claims James allowed Ibrahim Khan to remain in his top post despite a “propensity to sexually harass and to commit sexual assault and batteries.”

Quintanar claims Khan, her former boss, sexually assaulted her on Nov. 17, 2021, at a private fundraising event at Someday Bar on Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn.

Outside the venue, the suit claims, Khan “placed his hand on Quintanar’s shoulder and forcibly kissed her, shoving his tongue down her throat.”

“Khan ignored Quintanar’s objection and, once again, moved forward to forcibly kiss Quintanar, who had to step back to avoid Khan,” charges the complaint.

Quintanar worked for James for about a year until taking another job in July 2021. She attended the fundraiser hoping to find new work, her suit claims. The forcible kiss allegedly happened as she sought Khan’s career advice. He said it was too loud and asked to talk outside, the lawsuit says.

Quintanar said she kept quiet out of fear of job repercussions. She describes Khan, who stepped down on Dec. 2, as “one of the most powerful men in New York” politics.

She spoke up in August after hearing accusations that Khan sexually assaulted a colleague in James’ office and another co-worker in 2017 when he was Public Advocate James’ chief of staff.

James protected Khan by declining to fire him after she launched a probe in October that substantiated Quintanar’s sexual misconduct allegations, the suit claims.

“(James) permitted Khan to resign and to release a public statement in which he took a victory lap for his time working at the” office, reads the lawsuit.

Khan, 38, who is married and lives in Queens, got to leave with his reputation intact “while being paid through the end of the year, making it appear as if (he) was leaving his post naturally,” Quintanar’s legal papers say.

James’ spokesman Gary Ginsburg denied Quintanar’s characterization of how the attorney general handled the accusations.

“We took the allegations brought to our office seriously and engaged in decisive, prompt, and appropriate action,” he said.

In a Dec. 7 NY1 interview, James said she was “deeply disappointed” in Khan, who’d worked for her since 2013, and believed his accusers.

Khan has denied sexually assaulting anyone and could not be reached for comment.

Quintanar is suing him and James, the office of the attorney general, and James’ 2021 campaign for governor. She demands unspecified damages.

Lawyer Doug Wigdor said his client’s human rights were violated. He said Khan is liable for assault and battery and James is liable for her longtime adviser’s negligent hiring.

“It is about abuse of power, the absence of appropriate oversight, and the vindication of the rights of Ms. Quintanar,” he said.

Quintanar said she brought the case because women of color should have a voice in the #MeToo era.

“We are less likely to come forward in these situations because those in positions of power have historically thought less of us,” she said.

