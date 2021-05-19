NY attorney general says Trump Org probe is now criminal

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL R. SISAK
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature," Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James, said in a statement.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Levy said.

James' investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney's office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years. James and District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are both Democrats.

James' office offered no explanation for what prompted the change in its approach to the investigation or why it chose to announce it publicly. CNN was first to report the development.

Levy declined further comment. A spokesperson for Vance declined comment. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Trump and spokespeople for the former president and his company.

In the past, the Republican ex-president has decried the investigations as part of a Democratic “witch hunt.”

James’ disclosure of a widening investigation is not necessarily an indication that she is planning to bring criminal charges. In New York, if that were to happen, the state attorney general can do so through a county district attorney, like Vance, or with a referral from Gov. Andrew Cuomo or a state agency.

James’ civil investigation and Vance’s criminal probe had overlapped in some areas, including examining whether Trump or his businesses manipulated the value of assets — inflating them in some cases and minimizing them in others — to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits.

Vance’s investigation also included a look at hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf and the propriety of tax write-offs the Trump Organization claimed on millions of dollars in consulting fees it paid, including money that went to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Vance’s office hasn’t publicly said what it is investigating, citing grand jury secrecy rules, but some details have come out during a legal battle to get access to Trump's tax records, which it finally obtained in February.

As part of her civil investigation, James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in November 2019 for records pertaining to Trump’s estate north of Manhattan, Seven Springs and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land there into a conservation trust.

James was also looking at similar issues relating to a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over troves of records.

Vance’s investigation has also appeared to focus in recent weeks on the Trump Organization's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

His former daughter-in-law, Jen Weisselberg, has given investigators reams of documents as they look into how some Trump employees were compensated with apartments or school tuition.

Weisselberg was subpoenaed in James’ civil investigation and testified twice in 2020. His lawyer didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday night.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman testifies she woke to find actor Masterson raping her

    In hours of often tearful testimony, a woman told a judge Tuesday that she was slipping in and out of consciousness on a night 18 years ago when she said she found actor Danny Masterson raping her. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” said the woman, identifying herself on the witness stand only as Jen B. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” Masterson has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, has said he would prove his client's innocence.

  • In Biden White House, the Celebrity Staff Is a Thing of the Past

    WASHINGTON — Mike Donilon is one of the most trusted presidential advisers in the Biden White House, but he comes and goes from his West Wing office almost as a spectral presence. Described by those who have worked with him as having the demeanor of a parish priest, he abhors speaking to the news media and is not particularly chatty with his own colleagues. On conference calls, they describe him as a low talker. “Hey, it’s Mike,” he will say, often in a barely audible voice. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Donilon’s low-key presence, despite his considerable influence over the leader of the free world, is emblematic of the overall culture of the Biden White House: It is the least personality-driven West Wing in decades. Because of his longevity in politics and underdog personality, combined with the depth of the crises he is facing, President Joe Biden is undoing a long-standing Washington tradition in which staff members enjoy their own refracted fame. Gone are the days when a counselor to the president like Kellyanne Conway was so well-known that she needed her own security detail; when a White House press secretary like Sean Spicer was a recurring character on “Saturday Night Live”; when a policy adviser like Stephen Miller was not only recognized but booed out of a restaurant; and when a glamorous, drama-prone communications director like Hope Hicks was photographed regularly by the paparazzi as she left her home in workout clothes. Proximity to power has a way of attracting interest regardless of whether it is coveted, and Biden’s aides may still end up more well known than they set out to be. But Biden staff members appear to be trying to set themselves apart from the drama of the Trump administration, which the former president ran like a reality show. The phenomenon of the celebrity staff might have been pronounced during those years, but President Donald Trump did not invent it. “Every White House takes on the personality of the president,” said Paul Begala, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, who became a well-known figure himself after appearing in “The War Room,” a documentary about the 1992 Clinton campaign. “President Clinton didn’t mind having famous staffers,” Begala said. “He enjoyed it. There’s a blue-collar sensibility with Biden and his team. You carry your pail to work, you punch the clock. You just show up every day and do your job.” Part of that is because of the health and economic crises Biden inherited: The administration’s once-in-a-generation policy pushes that will shape his time in office have further limited attention on the personalities staffing the president. Biden is also surrounded by less of a cult of personality than his two immediate predecessors. Trump and President Barack Obama were charismatic politicians whose speedy rises in national politics were largely based on their personal magnetism. In the Biden White House, senior officials generally keep their heads down and live more like anonymous bureaucrats than the celebrity staff members who have preceded them. Even though Obama also took office during an economic crisis, close advisers like Rahm Emanuel, Valerie Jarrett, Jon Favreau and David Axelrod became Washington-famous, if not well known enough to earn their own recurring comedy sketches. Obama’s reliance on those well-known West Wing aides often rankled Cabinet secretaries, who felt as if they were operating as outposts, far from the immediate sphere of influence. During George W. Bush’s presidency, strategist Karl Rove was crowned with “genius” status and called “Bush’s brain.” Press secretary Tony Snow, already a well-known personality for Fox News, was mobbed for autographs at rallies and headlined his own events. During the Clinton administration, operatives like James Carville and George Stephanopoulos entered government as bona fide movie stars after their turns in “The War Room.” At the time, Stephanopoulos was dating a Hollywood celebrity, actress Jennifer Grey. Times have changed. Today, in part because of coronavirus restrictions, no one is going to embassy parties or book soirees. During the presidential transition, officials also decided to rely more on Cabinet secretaries — many of whom are former mayors, governors and representatives — than staff to serve as the face of Biden’s policies and proposals, a notable departure from the Obama model. Aides say Biden does not like profiles of his staff in the news media, but he is eager to see his Cabinet secretaries on television defending his policies. “That is a very deliberate decision,” said Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Biden. “This is a president who wanted to make sure he had a Cabinet that was a fully empowered.” Some people close to Biden attributed his aversion to attention-loving staff to previous political failures. During his 1988 run for president, he relied on Patrick Caddell, a celebrity political consultant credited with electing Jimmy Carter to the White House, to help him find a message. Biden eventually severed relations with Caddell after a disastrous campaign that included accusations of plagiarism and exaggerations of his academic records. Biden blamed the staff he surrounded himself with. “I got mired in personalities,” he told The Los Angeles Times in 1988, “not my opponents’ but my own political operatives. I never solved the guru problem.” Biden’s current aides say that he eventually solved that problem by surrounding himself with low-key people who knew they were not gurus. Some of the president’s closest advisers — like Bruce Reed, his adviser and former chief of staff, and Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, his former campaign manager and current deputy chief of staff — are almost never heard from. The White House press office did not respond to requests to make Donilon available for comment for this story. Even officials who entered the administration with a profile of their own — like Symone D. Sanders, a onetime CNN commentator who is now an adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris — have become less visible. Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, said the lack of well-known personalities in the West Wing was attributable to a tone Biden had set. But it was also a product of an experienced team of people, Klain said, many of whom had already proven themselves and were on their second tours in government. “The vast majority of people here are career staff people, not principals from other sectors placed into White House staff jobs, so that’s the culture,” he said. Many of the staff were “parents of young kids who put their off-hours energy into being parents, not into staff drama.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump Justice Dept. Tried to Use Grand Jury to Identify Nunes Critic on Twitter

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department under President Donald Trump secretly obtained a grand-jury subpoena last year in an attempt to identify the person behind a Twitter account dedicated to mocking Rep. Devin Nunes of California, according to a newly unsealed court document. But Twitter fought the subpoena, as well as an associated gag order barring the company from talking about it publicly. Twitter executives raised skepticism about whether the Justice Department might be abusing federal criminal law-enforcement power to retaliate against a critic of Nunes, a Republican who is a close ally of Trump, in violation of the First Amendment. Ultimately, according to a person familiar with the matter, the Justice Department withdrew the subpoena this spring, after President Joe Biden took office. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times What was going on behind the subpoena remains murky. The filing — a motion to suppress the subpoena and lift the gag order that Twitter filed in March — shows that the Justice Department sent the company a demand on Nov. 24 to provide identifying information about the user @NunesAlt. Twitter appears to have immediately been suspicious about the legitimacy of the request. The user of that account, the filing said, “appears to be engaged in clear First Amendment activity, discussing stances on current events, government policies and one elected official in particular — Congressman Nunes.” The filing provided examples of some of the account’s tweets, such as a photograph of Nunes with text superimposed over his face: “Believe in conspiracy theories. Even if there is no evidence.” As the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee until Democrats took control of the chamber after the 2018 midterm elections, Nunes used his position to put forward claims that supported Trump’s contention that the Russia investigation was a “deep state” conspiracy against him. Twitter’s filing also noted that Nunes and his lawyer had separately filed a series of lawsuits in efforts to unmask pseudonymous social media users who criticized him, including an account that purported to be the congressman’s cow and the @NunesAlt account. When Twitter pressed the Justice Department for an explanation, the filing said, the government said the subpoena was part of a criminal investigation into a possible violation of a federal statute that makes it a felony to use interstate communications to threaten to injure someone. But the government refused to point to any particular tweet that made a threat. The company’s filing asked the judge overseeing the matter to take a searching look at the basis for the Justice Department’s motivations in going after the user. “As the custodian entrusted with the private identifying information that the government seeks, Twitter is concerned the subpoena may not be supported by a legitimate law enforcement purpose, and that therefore, there cannot be any need — let alone a compelling need — for the government to unmask the user,” a lawyer for Twitter wrote in the court motion. It continued: “As such, Twitter asks that the court engage in a searching analysis of the government’s bases for issuing the subpoena in order to determine whether the subpoena violates the First Amendment and should be quashed.” The grand-jury subpoena had been obtained by the office of the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. At the time, the office was run on an acting basis by Michael Sherwin, who had been installed by Attorney General William Barr. A spokesperson for that office did not respond to a request for comment or explanation, including whether the underlying investigation remained open. The text of the subpoena, which was attached to Twitter’s court filing, suggested that the inquiry was being run by the Capitol Police, which protect members of Congress. A spokesperson for Nunes did not respond to a request for comment. The person who operates the @NunesAlt account appeared to be surprised by the filing, writing in a post Monday afternoon that there was “nothing remarkable about me” and adding, “So then why am I being sued by a US congressman? Why would the DOJ ever target me? Is it the mean tweets and bad memes?” Twitter said in a statement that it was “committed to protecting the freedom of expression for those who use our service. We have a strong track record and take seriously the trust placed in us to work to protect the private information of the people on Twitter.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kaia Gerber on finding her voice: 'For a long time, I thought my face and my body had more to say than I did'

    "I found myself in situations where I was, like, I actually don’t have the life experience that I need to handle this," the model tells Vogue.

  • New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, going beyond what began as a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, said in a statement.

  • Charisma Carpenter explains the 'big risk' she took by speaking out against Joss Whedon

    The former "Buffy" star opened up about standing with Ray Fisher, the "Justice League" star who was the first to speak out about Whedon last summer.

  • Australian Olympian Shares Photo Breastfeeding Baby While Doing Headstand, Responds to Feedback

    Torah Bright, an Australian snowboarder, welcomed her first baby in July 2020

  • Colon cancer screening should start at age 45: U.S. task force

    Routine screening for colorectal cancer in people deemed at average risk should begin at age 45 - earlier than previous guidelines to start screening at 50 - due to rising incidence of the disease in younger adults, according to new recommendations from a U.S. task force. The new U.S. guidance is now aligned with that of the American Cancer Society, which in 2018 lowered its recommended age for routine colorectal cancer screening to 45 from 50. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death for both men and women, with nearly 53,000 people in the United States projected to die of the disease this year, according to the U.S. Preventive Task Force, whose guidelines are followed by doctors, insurance companies and policymakers.

  • 'They're heeerrreee': Social media reacts to the return of the 17-year cicadas

    Billions of the Brood X insects are expected to make a big return to the East Coast and the Midwest within the next week.

  • Shaq was late for the play-in tournament pregame show, and the TNT crew loved it

    “What kind of a dummy misses the first night of the playoffs?”

  • Barack Obama shocked by bipartisan reaction to dog’s death: ‘Everybody posted something nice’

    Former president Barack Obama opened up about the recent loss of his dog, Bo, during an appearance on"The Late Late Show With James Corden."

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital dies

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Jeopardy! TOC Player Apologizes for 'Loud,' 'Gonna Go for the Kill' Behavior

    Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions finalist Ryan Bilger is sorry if he “ruined” your viewing experience by being a bit too “loud” and “excited” — and deciding to “go for the kill” — during Monday night’s episode. En route to winning $32,405 and advancing to the semifinals, Bilger of Macungie, Pa. at one point beat his […]

  • Jeannie Mai Jenkins on speaking out about her Asian identity: 'I've broken those chains'

    Emmy-award winning TV host Jeannie Mai Jenkins talks about her journey with her Vietnamese-Chinese identity and how she's speaking out louder than before.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

    Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley (perhaps better known as "QAnon Shaman"), spoke on the record with Talking Points Memo about his client's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the interview, published by TPM on Tuesday, Watkins used shockingly offensive language in an attempt to defend Chansley's alleged actions, saying Chansley has Asperger's syndrome, and asserting that other participants in the riot have intellectual disabilities that were to blame. "These are people with brain damage," he said. He also claimed they were subjected to what he described as the most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler's. Read the full, graphic passage from the TPM story below. I spoke to the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here's what he had to say... https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster

  • 'I'm trying to do all I can to live': Woman diagnosed with stage 3 cancer after multiple cancelled colonoscopies

    Lindy Thackston's colonoscopy was delayed three times due to COVID - then she was diagnosed with cancer.

  • 'Moulin Rouge!' at 20: Nicole Kidman details the surprising injuries she suffered making hit musical

    Co-stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor revisit their 2001 musical hit directed by Baz Luhrmann. "I never doubted that the film would work."

  • UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis shows aftermath of ill-advised attempt to allegedly break into his car

    There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.

  • 21 states now canceling federal unemployment benefits

    Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are the latest states to join the wave of others opting out of pandemic-era unemployment programs next month.

  • How Mexico's soccer federation plans to finally purge homophobic chant

    In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Yon De Luisa, president of the Mexican soccer federation, outlined a new commitment to eradicating the "p***" chant that has plagued El Tri matches for years.