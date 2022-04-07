NY attorney general seeks contempt citation for Trump in document fight

New York’s attorney general is asking a court to hold former President Donald Trump in civil contempt for failing to turn over documents subpoenaed in an investigation into potential fraud at the Trump Organization.

Lawyers with Attorney General Letitia James’ office filed the contempt motion on Thursday, asking that he be fined $10,000 daily for failing to obey a court order to “comply in full” with the records demand by a March 31 deadline.

“Mr. Trump did not comply at all,” James’ attorneys argued in the motion, noting that at the deadline, Trump’s lawyers said that all the relevant records were in the custody of the Trump Organization.

“Mr. Trump’s purported ‘Response’ violates the Court’s order; it is not full compliance, or any degree of compliance, but simply more delay and obfuscation. Mr. Trump should now be held in civil contempt and fined in an amount sufficient to coerce his compliance with the Court’s order and compensate [the Office of Attorney General] for its fees and costs associated with this motion.”

James’ office has been investigating Trump and his businesses for more than three years, but the probe has taken on added significance in recent weeks after the lead prosecutors on a parallel investigation being conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office resigned. The status of the district attorney’s probe in the wake of the departures is unclear. The New York Times reported last month that the prosecutors who quit were convinced that Trump had committed crimes and should be charged, but District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who took office in January — was not persuaded.

Amid the tumult in the DA’s probe, James has also been turning up the heat recently in her drive to obtain documents that could help her office prove a fraud case against the Trump Organization, his aides and, perhaps, Trump himself.

Attorneys for Trump and a spokesperson for the former president did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the contempt motion, which was filed on Thursday with Arthur Engoron, a New York Supreme Court judge who has been handling subpoena enforcement matters related to the James investigation.

The full scope of the investigations is unclear, but prosecutors have said they have evidence of the Trump Organization manipulating real estate evaluations for tax and insurance purposes.

Julia Marsh contributed to this report.