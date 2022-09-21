NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

20
MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER
·6 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. Three of Trump’s adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

The lawsuit seeks to strike at the core of what made Trump famous, taking a blacklight to the image of wealth and opulence he’s embraced throughout his career — first as a real estate developer, then as a reality TV host on “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice,” and later as president.

James, a Democrat, announced details of the lawsuit at a news conference on Wednesday. The case showed up on a court docket Wednesday morning.

James said Trump “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars.”

The goal, the attorney general’s office has said, was to burnish Trump’s billionaire image and the value of his properties when doing so gave him an advantage, while playing down the value of assets at other times for tax purposes.

“This investigation revealed that Donald Trump engaged in years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth, to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York," James said at the news conference. “Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal.”

James is seeking to remove the Trumps from businesses engaged in the alleged fraud and wants an independent monitor appointed for no less than five years to oversee the Trump Organization’s compliance, financial reporting, valuations and disclosures to lenders, insurers and tax authorities.

She is seeking to replace the current trustees of Trump’s revocable trust, which controls his business interests, with independent trustees, to bar Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into commercial real estate acquisitions for five years, from obtaining loans from banks in New York for five years and permanently bar Trump and three of his adult children from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.

She also seeks to permanently bar Weisselberg and McConney from serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.

James said her investigation uncovered potential criminal violations, including falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, conspiracy and bank fraud. She said her office is referring those findings to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service.

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said the lawsuit “is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda.”

“It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place," Habba said. "We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims.”

James’ lawsuit comes amid a swirl of unprecedented legal challenges for a former president, including an FBI investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records and inquiries into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Trump Organization is set to go on trial in October in a criminal case alleging that it schemed to give untaxed perks to senior executives, including its longtime finance chief Weisselberg, who alone took more than $1.7 million in extras.

Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty Aug. 18. His plea agreement requires him to testify at the company’s trial before he starts a five-month jail sentence. If convicted, the Trump Organization could face a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been conducting a parallel criminal investigation of the same business practices at the heart of James’ civil lawsuit. That probe lost momentum earlier this year after Bragg raised questions internally about whether a criminal case was viable, but the Democrat has said it has not been abandoned.

At the same time, the FBI is continuing to investigate Trump’s storage of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and a special grand jury in Georgia is investigating whether Trump and others attempted to influence state election officials.

All of the legal drama is playing out ahead of the November midterm elections, where Republicans are trying to win control of one or both houses of Congress.

Meanwhile, Trump has been laying the groundwork for a potential comeback campaign for president in 2024 and has accused President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him to hurt his political chances.

State law allows a broad range of civil remedies against companies committing commercial fraud, including revoking licenses to conduct business in the state, removing company officers and forcing the payment of restitution or disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.

James’ office could also seek to ban Trump from being involved in certain types of businesses, as happened in January when a judge barred ex-drug company CEO Martin Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry for life.

In a previous clash with Trump, James oversaw the closure of his charity, the Trump Foundation, after her predecessor in the attorney general’s office, Barbara Underwood, filed a lawsuit alleging he misused its assets to resolve business disputes and boost his run for the White House. A judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities to settle the matter.

James, who campaigned for office as a Trump critic and watchdog, started scrutinizing his business practices in March 2019 after his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to obtain financing to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Since then, James’ office and Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly sparred over the direction of the investigation and Trump’s unwillingness to comply with subpoenas for his testimony and records. Trump spent months fighting the subpoena that led to his August deposition, his lawyers unable to convince courts that he should be excused from testifying because his answers could be used in Bragg’s criminal probe.

In May, Trump paid $110,000 in fines after he was held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a subpoena James’ office issued seeking documents and other evidence. The contempt finding was lifted in June after Trump and his lawyers submitted paperwork showing they had made a good faith effort to find relevant documents.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump says he invoked 5th Amendment, declined to answer AG's questions

    New York Attorney General Letitia James will announce her office's findings in the investigation into fraud at the Trump Organization Wednesday.

  • Trump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraudulent’ Asset Valuations

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump was sued for allegedly using fraudulent asset valuations at his real estate company, the culmination of a years-long probe by the New York attorney general into dealings by the former president and his family.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descen

  • New York attorney general announces civil lawsuit against Trump and family

    Move by Letitia James comes after culmination of years-long investigation of financial practices at the Trump Organization

  • New York AG Sues Trump Family for Financial Fraud

    Spencer PlattThe New York Attorney General is suing former President Donald Trump, his adult children, and their family real estate company, capping off a three-year investigation into what her investigators deemed rampant business and tax fraud.The lawsuit, revealed at a press conference with New York AG Letitia James Wednesday morning, seeks to block the Trumps from serving as business executives and charge the Trump Organization with a whopping $250 million in fines.The Trump Organization is

  • NY A.G. Letitia James Files Civil Fraud Lawsuit Against Trump and His Children

    Former President Trump’s legal troubles are about to get much more complicated. New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced in a press conference that she will file a civil lawsuit against the former President, the Trump Organization, senior management, and all involved parties, according to ABC News.

  • State of New York Sues Donald Trump for Fraud

    Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that her office has filed a civil fraud suit against the former president and three of his children

  • New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours

    Democrat who has been investigating the finances of former president Donald Trump gave no clue as to what Wednesday morning press conference would be about

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat beside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's committal ceremony

  • Trump rape accuser plans lawsuit under new N.Y. 'survivors' law

    A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law that lets sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago.

  • Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22

    Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill has died at the age of 22.

  • Here's Why Queen Elizabeth Won't Be Buried With Prince Philip

    Queen Elizabeth II will be buried alongside her sister, parents, and eventually, Prince Philip, who will be relocated to the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

  • US slams 'sham' Russian referendums in seized Ukrainian territories

    The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled sections of Ukraine said they are planning to hold referendums for the areas to become parts of Russia.

  • Judge asks Trump's lawyers if he declassified records in FBI search

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. judge named to review documents seized by the FBI last month at Donald Trump's Florida home pressed Trump's lawyers on Tuesday to say whether they plan to assert that the records had been declassified by the former president, as he has claimed. Judge Raymond Dearie - serving as an independent arbiter, or special master, to vet the more than 11,000 seized documents and potentially recommend keeping some away from federal investigators - asked Trump's lawyers why he should not consider records marked classified as genuinely classified. "If the government gives me prima facie evidence (a legal term meaning a fact presumed to be true unless disproved) that this is classified, and you decide not to advance a claim of declassification ... as far as I'm concerned that's the end of it," Dearie told Trump's lawyers in his first public hearing on the matter.

  • Biden’s Comments That ‘the Pandemic is Over’ Harm Efforts to Actually End the Pandemic

    President Biden’s declaration that the pandemic is over could make it increasingly difficult for his own administration to fight COVID-19. During an interview with 60-minutes on Sunday he said, “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s […]

  • South Korean president urges shared technology, innovation

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the need for wealthy nations to share their advanced technologies and innovations with developing countries, particularly when it comes to closing the education gap and fighting infectious diseases. “In the era of digital sophistication, one of the most urgent tasks for the global community and the U.N. is promoting global cooperation to narrow the digital divide which exacerbates polarization between nations,” Yoon told leaders gathered in New York Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly.

  • French and Iranian presidents meet amid nuclear talks stalemate

    French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday with the French leader saying he hoped to be able to "discuss all subjects". The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last year. It comes amid a complete stalemate to revive the 2015 nuclear talks and as protests grow in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who fell into a coma and died after her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police for "unsuitable attire".

  • NY AG Letitia James files massive fraud lawsuit against Trump, his business, and his 3 eldest children

    The sweeping lawsuit accuses Trump of having "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to further enrich himself and cheat the system."

  • How Mike Lindell Got Boxed In at the Hardee’s Drive-Thru

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was going through a Hardee’s drive-thru after ordering a burger and chocolate shake when he was approached by the FBI.That’s according to Daily Beast politics reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who has more details of the FBI’s seizure of Lindell’s phone while he was at a Hardee’s restaurant last week.“I had heard from Mike that he ended up ordering a Swiss burger with a chocolate shake,” Petrizzo tells hosts Molly Jong

  • Steph Curry sits at No. 1 in CBS Sports point guard rankings for 2022-23 season

    The reigning NBA Finals MVP sits at No. 1 in new CBS Sports point guard rankings.

  • Trump’s Arguments Greeted With Skepticism by Special Master

    (Bloomberg) -- The special master requested by Donald Trump to review thousands of documents the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home expressed skepticism about some of the former president’s arguments.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain