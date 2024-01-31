NY awards $140K for Canandaigua Lake health program. Here's why it's important

CANANDAIGUA, NY — Building on efforts to prevent and combat invasive species in Canandaigua Lake, the state is providing more funding for a local watershed steward and voluntary boat inspection program to continue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul last week announced the city of Canandaigua, which sought the grant on behalf of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council, was awarded $140,685 for the council's efforts to keep the lake free of invasives such as the aquatic water plant hydrilla and quagga mussels, among others.

Kevin Olvany, watershed manager of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council, said the funding will support continuation of the program, which has operated for several years. The council, made up of municipalities in the watershed, and the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, a member group, also provide local funding.

“It’s going to allow us to do it for three more years as we move forward,” Olvany said.

Ways to protect Canandaigua Lake's health

Boat owners and operators are strongly encouraged to wash their boats before entering the lake but are not required to do so. In this program, watershed stewards help inspect watercrafts for invasive species and educate boat owners and operators on the importance of protecting the lake's health at boat launches on the north and south ends of the lake.

In this file photo, the boat-washing station at the Canandaigua Lake State Marine Park is put to good use.

Canandaigua also hosts a voluntary boat washing station, which includes a pressure washer, small hot-water heater and a small storage shed, at the Canandaigua Lake State Marine Park boat launch off South Main Street.

City and community leaders pushed state legislators to get the station up and running to help prevent the spread of invasive species and protect the health of Canandaigua Lake and other lakes in the region.

Invasive species, such as quagga mussels, which are already in the lake, can contribute to harmful blue-green algae blooms. An invasive plant species, hydrilla, can be transported by boat.

“We’re really trying to prevent invasive species from getting into Canandaigua Lake and making sure boats are clean before they go in our waters,” said City Manager John Goodwin.

Why is Canandaigua Lake health important?

A boat-washing station at Canandaigua Lake State Marine Park is seen as a way to help prevent invasive species from entering the lake.

This is important as the lake supplies drinking water to approximately 35,000 people in the city and Ontario County towns of Bristol, Canandaigua, East Bloomfield, Farmington, Hopewell and Manchester and the village of Manchester.

The lake also is seen as a tourism and local economic driver for many of the communities near the lake.

“Keeping Canandaigua Lake as pristine as we can is a top priority not just for the city but for every municipality in the watershed,” Goodwin said. “It’s really a collective effort.”

New York's role in fighting invasive species

The state is funding nearly $3 million in grants for 43 projects to reduce the negative impacts of invasive species on New York’s natural resources, economy and communities, Hochul said in a prepared statement announcing the grants.

These grants are part of the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Invasive Species Grant Program, which provides funding for aquatic and terrestrial invasive species spread prevention, early detection and rapid response, lake management planning, research and education and outreach.

"We are committed to protecting New York's waterways, forest lands and agricultural crops from dangerous invasive species," Hochul stated. "This funding supports projects across the state that will help prevent the spread of invasive species in New York, protecting our natural resources, economy and public health from the negative impacts of this threat."

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council program gets $140K boost