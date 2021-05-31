NY bridge renamed for servicemember killed in Afghanistan
NYPD Det. Joseph Lemm was killed while serving overseas in Afghanistan. A bridge in Westchester County was renamed in his honor this Memorial Day.
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged member states Monday to negotiate a global pandemic preparedness treaty to ensure sustainable funding for the WHO and address the challenges and failures exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.Driving the news: Tedros argued that the coronavirus pandemic has been defined by a "lack of sharing: of data, information, pathogens, technologies and resources."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA pandemic preparedness treaty would fill in these gaps, Tedros said, and build a partnership between states to allow for the "mechanisms for global health security," including an early warning system, equitable access to vaccines, stockpiling pandemic supplies, and an emergency workforce.The big picture: Tedros added the interconnectedness of the international community necessitated a global approach to solving the pandemic, as "member states can only truly keep their own people safe if they are accountable to each other."He urged all member states to commit to supporting the vaccination of 10% of the global population by September and 30% by the end of the year.Of note: Tedros also urged states to find a sustainable financial model for the agency's work."The technical support and guidance we provide, the capacity building and training of health workers, the scaling up of sequencing, the critical supplies...It all has to be funded. We cannot pay people with praise," he said.What's next: A potential global treaty could be discussed in a WHO meeting next November, the UN said. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.
Benjamin Netanyahu’s rivals branded him “dangerous and unhinged” as opposition leader Yair Lapid vowed to remove the Israeli prime minister from power and swear in a new government within a week. In a speech on Monday, Mr Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, confirmed that an agreement had nearly been reached on forming a cross-party coalition to replace Mr Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. “We can end this next week. In a week, the state of Israel can be in a new era with a new prime minister,” Mr Lapid said. It came after Naftali Bennett, a prominent right-winger, threw his support behind plans for the anti-Netanyahu coalition, in which he would initially serve as prime minister before rotating with Mr Lapid. If the coalition is sworn in, it could spell the end of the Netanyahu dynasty, which has dominated Israeli politics for more than a decade. It would also be an extraordinary rise to power for Mr Bennett, who despite winning just seven seats in elections last March now stands to become the next prime minister of Israel. Mr Bennett, a 49-year-old former special forces commando, is an erstwhile protégé of Mr Netanyahu but claims to be “more right-wing” than he is, and has warned that a “unity” government is the only means to avoid a fifth election. Read more: Naftali Bennett, the tough-talking right-winger poised to oust Benjamin Netanyahu However, the coalition process faces significant hurdles, in particular a brewing row over which party will be given the agriculture portfolio. Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White faction, sought to play down reports of an imminent new government on Monday as he warned that “ gaps and disagreements” remain in the talks. Mr Gantz is said to be withholding his support unless his party takes control of the agriculture ministry, prompting one right-wing leader to accuse him of trying to sabotage the coalition. “I wonder if his holy war for the agriculture portfolio is an excuse to dismantle the change bloc,” said Avigdor Liberman, the head of Yisrael Beiteinu, who is also competing for control of the agriculture ministry. Mr Liberman, a former Netanyahu ally, described the embattled prime minister as “mentally unstable,” citing a speech on Sunday where he compared attempts to oust him with the dictatorship in Syria. Mr Netanyahu had also accused Mr Bennett in the speech of committing the "fraud of the century" by trying to prop up a "left-wing government." Mr Lapid also suggested that Mr Netanyahu was losing his grip on reality, branding his combative speech against the coalition as “dangerous and unhinged.”
