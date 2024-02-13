NY cold-case audio: Listen to entire 'Bad Blood' series, follow Megan McDonald timeline

Now you can listen to the entire "Bad Blood" series from the USA Today Network New York and take a deep dive behind the scenes of Orange County's stubbornest cold case.

Chapter One: The New York State Police investigate the brutal murder of Megan McDonald and reach the conclusion (in an internal report) that Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler deliberately tampered with their investigation. Hoovler calls that conclusion "as categorically false as it is offensive."

Chapter Two: When Hoovler was a defense attorney, he sought a plea deal for a man who police now believe played a role in the homicide. The series takes us on the phone line with Hoovler, as he talks with Assistant District Attorney Maryellen Black Albanese from 2008 to 2011, years before Hoovler was elected DA. On the calls — captured in Albanese's notes — Hoovler lays out what his client knows about the crime, and how his information might be the difference between solving McDonald's murder and never solving it.

Chapter Three: Orange County Judge Craig Stephen Brown placed a phone call to a State Police investigator, a phone call that has raised ethical concerns.

You can also follow the twists and turns of the Megan McDonald murder in our extensive timeline of the case.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Megan McDonald murder: Listen to the full 'Bad Blood' series