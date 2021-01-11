NY Congresswoman Grace Meng Tweets Photos of Office Barricade During Capitol Riots
Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) shared photos on Twitter of where she hid during the Capitol Hill siege on Jan. 6. In a tweet, the 45-year-old Queens representative showed how she barricaded herself inside her room as chaos erupted throughout the building, according to NBC New York.
After 5 hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place. Now i can show you my DIY barricade and gas masks. Protestors were right outside the door chanting ‘USA USA’ it was scary but i am ok! Thanks all for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/OX3rfM35zH
— Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) January 6, 2021
“After 5 hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place. Now i can show you my DIY barricade and gas masks,” she wrote. “Protestors were right outside the door chanting ‘USA USA’ it was scary but i am ok! Thanks all for your prayers.” In another tweet, Meng shared that she contacted her family to say goodbye during the siege.
There were more officers here for #BLM protests. Protestors today broke into People’s House, tore down barriers, damaged property & fired shots. I’ve never been scared for my life during BLM protests, i was terrified for my life today. I said ‘bye’ to family & I’m still hiding. https://t.co/G1Fg0PRRp6
— Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) January 6, 2021
“There were more officers here for #BLM protests. Protestors today broke into People’s House, tore down barriers, damaged property & fired shots. I’ve never been scared for my life during BLM protests, i was terrified for my life today. I said ‘bye’ to family & I’m still hiding.” Meng started barricading her door after she learned from the news that rioters had breached the building. She heard them screaming outside her room, Taiwan News reported. The politician was one of the many AAPI lawmakers who called out Trump for inciting the Capitol Hill riot last week. Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) was spotted helping out ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) officers with their cleanup during the aftermath of the attack. Feature Image via @Grace4NY