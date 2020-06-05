New York Cops Beat Protesters for Crime of Being There

Peaceful protests in New York took a dark turn late Thursday as graphic video emerged of an elderly man being knocked to the ground by police in Buffalo and protesters in New York City were confronted with swarms of police officers using heavy-handed tactics to enforce a statewide 8 p.m. curfew.

The shocking incident in Buffalo’s Niagara Square occurred outside City Hall, where video posted by local media shows the man approaching police as they attempt to clear the square, only for him to be violently shoved. He then falls backward and slams his head into the ground, left seemingly unconscious as protesters can be heard screaming “He’s bleeding out of his ear!”

Buffalo police later released a statement saying they had arrested four people and that a fifth person was arrested during a skirmish with other protesters.

Cops claimed in the statement “during that skirmish involving protesters, one person was injured when he tripped & fell.”

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood initially told The Daily Beast authorities were “looking into” the shoving incident, though he said he hadn’t seen the video. Moments later, he ordered the immediate suspension of the two officers involved. Mayor Byron Brown issued a statement saying he was “deeply disturbed” by the video after “two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man,” leaving him in stable but serious condition. He said the officers involved had already been suspended without pay.

Early Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the elderly man was at a hospital in the city and is expected to recover from his injuries, but added “simply put, the officers must be held responsible for their actions, not just fired.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was also quick to condemn the incident, which he called “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.” On Friday, he said the Eerie County District Attorney was looking at “potential criminal charges” against the officers involved. But on Thursday, he had flat out denied that police officers in New York City were guilty of using excessive force, calling it “incendiary rhetoric” to suggest otherwise, despite numerous videos capturing heavy-handed tactics.

Even as Cuomo condemned the Buffalo violence late Thursday, large groups of cops in the Bronx and Brooklyn were captured on video enforcing the curfew with force, using batons on protesters who had been demonstrating peacefully.

The crackdown came after city leaders had spent much of the day defending the NYPD against accusations of excessive force. After a spate of videos went viral showing police officers apparently using brutal tactics against protesters earlier this week—in one instance driving into a crowd, in another striking protesters with batons even as they walked away—both Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Thursday praised police officers for their “restraint” during the unrest. Shea pleaded for an end to violence against cops and vowed to “hold police officers accountable” for excessive force, saying some would “probably” face suspension.

Simon Ostrovsky for The Daily Beast More

Protesters told The Daily Beast it was “delusional” for Cuomo to claim police haven't been using excessive force in recent protests.

“I think it’s delusional, I think it’s willful ignorance, and I think it’s dangerous,” Derek Ingram told The Daily Beast. “Black bodies have been vilified for so long that I think statements like that, with how violent police are, make it even more dangerous. It’s scary.”

“Police brutality is so ingrained in our culture, a statement like that isn’t going to do anything. It has to take fundamental re-training of police. And I don’t think a mere statement is going to change that,” he said.