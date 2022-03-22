NY COVID Cases Rise Due To New Variant: Patch PM
- Kathy HochulGovernor of New York
Slight Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Due To New Variant: Hochul
"This sub-variant is going to be something we're watching closely." — Gov. Kathy Hochul
Paralyzed Long Island College Student Gets Reality TV Home Makeover
Rebecca Koltun and her parents will appear on an upcoming episode of "George to the Rescue" in one of the show's "largest projects" ever.
Fire Breaks Out At LI Home Depot
The outside of the building was visibly damaged by the flames.
Man Indicted For Manslaughter In Fatal LI Crash: DA
Prosecutors say Kwesi Williams was drunk and driving more than 40 miles over the speed limit when he crashed, killing his passenger.
Repair Dangerous Bridges: Coalition Begs NY Not To Cut Funds
Man Sentenced To 25 Years To Life For Murder On Reservation: DA
Woman Charged With Driving High, Crashing W/Infant Daughter: PD
Mom Loses Everything In Fire: 'It Could Have Been Really Bad'
Walkout Protesting School's Response To Sex Assault Allegations
Suffolk Judge Toni A. Bean Dies, Flags Directed To Half-Staff
Nassau Man Tried To Shoot 2 Others, But Gun Did Not Fire: Police
A Milestone: Glen Cove Company Celebrates 90 Years In Business
