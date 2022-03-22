NY COVID Cases Rise Due To New Variant: Patch PM

Ryan Bonner
·1 min read
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.

Slight Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Due To New Variant: Hochul

"This sub-variant is going to be something we're watching closely." — Gov. Kathy Hochul

Paralyzed Long Island College Student Gets Reality TV Home Makeover

Rebecca Koltun and her parents will appear on an upcoming episode of "George to the Rescue" in one of the show's "largest projects" ever.

Fire Breaks Out At LI Home Depot

The outside of the building was visibly damaged by the flames.

Man Indicted For Manslaughter In Fatal LI Crash: DA

Prosecutors say Kwesi Williams was drunk and driving more than 40 miles over the speed limit when he crashed, killing his passenger.

