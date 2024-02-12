NY Databases: Restaurant inspections, real estate sales and more at recordonline.com
Have health inspectors found anything unusual at your favorite local restaurant? Are you owed money or wondering how much the house sold for down the street? We have all of that information, plus a lot more, on our NY Database site on recordonline.com.
We have dozens of databases featuring public records and updated reports at your fingertips. Search through restaurant inspections, real estate sales, unclaimed funds, weather alerts, and even how your representative voted in Congress.
Click here to go directly to NY Databases, or click one of the links below to find the latest information:
Orange County Restaurant Inspections (updated in October)
Unclaimed funds in New York (updated)
Real Estate Transactions (Orange County sales through July)
Power outage tracker (search by county or nationwide)
Orange County weather alerts (search local and nationwide alerts)
NY WARN Notices (See which companies announced layoffs and closings)
See how Ryan, Gillibrand and Schumer voted in Congress (search for legislators across the state and country)
Support local journalism: Subscribe for as little as pennies a day to keep recordonline.com and NY Databases up to date
This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Orange County real estate sales, restaurant inspections, NY Databases