NY DEC grants include $52K to Tompkins County for Cayuga Lake hydrilla cleanup

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation recently awarded nearly $3 million to 43 organizations to reduce the impacts of invasive species statewide.

Grants were awarded in six categories, funded through the New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

The DEC awarded money to these state departments:

$263,390 for Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention, Boat Steward Education, Outreach, and Voluntary Inspections

$340,437 for the state boat Decontamination Program

$1,762,442 for Invasive Species Early Detection, Rapid Response and Control

$269,682 for Invasive Species Research

$159,598 for Lake Management Planning and Implementation

$197,243.04 for Invasive Species Education and Outreach.

The Tompkins County Soil & Water Conservation District received $51,718 for the prevention of invasive species by watercraft, earmarked for the county's boat decontamination program.

Hydrilla and the funding's local impact

A real example of some Hydrilla specimin.

The district plays a part in eradicating the invasive water weed − hydrilla − in the Cayuga Lake Watershed, working alongside Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County and other conservationist groups in the area.

This hydrila task force has identified at least eight sites in Cayuga Lake that have been infested and has laid out an action plan to reduce and ultimately eliminate the plant's overgrown population in Cayuga’s waters.

“One large-scale infestation is in Tonawanda Creek, Buffalo County and the Erie Canal, Niagara County, and was discovered in 2012,” the action plan states. “Another large-scale infestation is in the Croton River and New Croton Reservoir, Westchester County. The third is a series of populations found in Cayuga Lake.”

“Hydrilla was discovered in 2011 in Cayuga Inlet, Cascadilla Creek, and Linderman Creek in Ithaca, Tompkins County, and has been found in other areas of the lake in subsequent years. All three infestations have enormous potential to spread to other waterbodies in New York,” it says.

The group outlines several hydrilla control measures in the plan, but the funding sent over by the DEC will help stop the spread of the plant by funding voluntary boat inspections to stop the spread of the plant.

Learn more by reading the action plan, or researching any of the organizations listed in the Hydrilla Task Force roster.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Cayuga Lake hydrilla infestation targeted by NY DEC grant