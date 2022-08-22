Who is NY Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney? He’s got support of Bill Clinton, Pelosi

New York Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is running for reelection, a decision that has brought controversy from the beginning.

Maloney now represents the 18th Congressional District. When those districts were redrawn in redistricting, he chose to run in the new map’s 17th Congressional District. And that decision pushed out the 17th’s incumbent Rep. Mondaire Jones, a rising star in the Democrats’ progressive wing.

Jones chose to move to another part of New York City and run in a newly drawn district. But the shuffle drew frustration from progressives, who put up a primary opponent for Maloney.

Maloney acknowledged last month that he could have "handled it a lot better," according to Daily News.

Maloney also serves as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which fundraises for House candidates.

Here is what you need to know about Maloney, who is running against New York state Democratic Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in Tuesday's primary.

Who is Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney?

Maloney represents New York State's 18th Congressional District. He was first elected to Congress in November 2012, and serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and the House Agriculture Committee, according to Congress.gov.

Before serving in Congress, he was a senior adviser to former President Bill Clinton from 1999 through 2000.

In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo , Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., listens to testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

After leaving the White House, he worked for two Democratic governors in New York.

Maloney received his bachelor of arts in international relations and a law degree from the University of Virginia in 1998 and 1992, according to Ballotpedia.

Who has endorsed Maloney?

Maloney is endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton will vote for Maloney in "newly redrawn suburban district that includes his Chappaqua home," he said in a statement released to The New York Times.

In his endorsement for Maloney, Clinton said, "Sean has proved he can win tough elections and build coalitions to get things done for our communities and continue our progress."

Maloney and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, also known as the DCCC, has taken heat this election cycle for running ads aimed at attacking some former President Donald Trump's endorsed candidates.

Maloney defended the DCCC's ads Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," where he said his job "is to win elections for the Democrats." He disputed that the tactic of bringing attention to Trump's candidates puts party above all.

"Absolutely not, did we put party over country. The moral imperative right now, Mr. Todd, is to keep the dangerous MAGA Republicans who voted to overturn our election over power," he told host Chuck Todd..

The DCCC spent about $435,000 in an add that drew attention to Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer's opponent, Republican John Gibbs, who was endorsed by Trump.

Maloney said Sunday that Democrats will defeat Gibbs.

"And we believe that by keeping those dangerous people out of power, we address the larger moral imperative," he added.

