NY Dems adopt new redistricting map with no threat of GOP lawsuit, ending 3-year saga

New York finalized new lines for its congressional districts on Wednesday with the approval of a revised map Democrats had proposed just two days earlier.

Democratic supermajorities in both the Senate and Assembly easily passed the redrawn map, winning support even from some Republicans in spite of complaints from their party about the legislature overriding an outside panel's map. The votes were 45-17 in the Senate and 115-33 in the Assembly.

The enactment of new lines for New York's 26 House districts lifts a cloud of uncertainty over looming battles for critical swing seats, just as those races are starting in earnest this week with candidates beginning to gather petition signatures. It also concludes a three-year redistricting saga with high stakes for control of the narrowly divided House.

The new lines will be used this year for the June 25 primaries and Nov. 5 general election, and then for the next three congressional elections that come before the next round of redistricting.

This congressional redistricting map in New York reflects the latest proposal from Democratic lawmakers in New York after they rejected a map proposed by a bipartisan redistricting commission.

The only potential hitch after the votes on Wednesday was the possibility of a Republican court challenge. But state Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox soon dispelled that prospect, saying in a statement that there was "no need for further litigation," since the legislature's lines were "not materially different" from the court-imposed lines drawn in 2022 by a special master.

Republicans won a court case that year to block a legislature-drawn House map that heavily favored Democrats. By contrast, the new lines give Democrats modest or tiny boosts in only three competitive districts, and made only minor changes to a map that an independent panel proposed this month.

In floor debates before the votes, Republicans in both chambers raised no strong objections to any particular map changes, criticizing instead how they were made. They scolded Democrats for altering the map crafted by the Independent Redistricting Commission, an outside panel formed to avoid partisan gerrymandering. Democrats had voted down the commission's plan on Monday and quickly introduced their tweaked version.

"I'm disappointed very much in the process," said Assemblyman Andy Goodell, a Chautauqua County Republican who led his conference's questioning of the bill.

Later, Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, a Westchester County Democrat, countered that it was appropriate for elected officials with deeper knowledge of their districts to put "the right finishing touches" on the commission map.

The legislature's map left untouched the commission's lines for 16 of the 26 districts, as Democrats pointed out in defense of their limited alterations. Among the changes they made: undoing a proposed division of Orange County, which remains entirely in Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan's 18th District in the final map.

The most notable outcomes for this year's elections were line changes that help Rep. Tom Suozzi, the Democrat who won a special election in Long Island and Queens this month, and hurt Rep. Brandon Williams, a Republican freshman whose Syracuse-area district turned bluer.

In his statement, Cox unloaded on Democrats and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, for their parts in the long redistricting battle, saying they "have sought to undermine and corrupt the redistricting process every step of the way."

Rep. Suzan DelBene, head of the House Democrats' campaign arm, praised the final product of that struggle.

She said in a statement: “The people of New York finally have a fair map that represents the state’s diverse communities, which is especially important given that the process followed the rules set forth in the state’s constitution — as New York’s voters intended."

