NY Fed: Consumer debt rises in third quarter on strong demand, high inflation

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York building is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York
1
Michael S. Derby
·3 min read

By Michael S. Derby

(Reuters) - Americans continued to take on debt during the fourth quarter amid a surge in credit card borrowing, even as they backed away from new mortgages in a rapidly rising interest rate environment, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday.

The bank said in its quarterly report on household debt and credit that total borrowing during the third quarter increased by $351 billion from the prior quarter to $16.51 trillion. Overall borrowing is $2.36 trillion higher than the level seen at the end of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic struck and scrambled the economy.

“Credit card, mortgage, and auto loan balances continued to increase in the third quarter of 2022 reflecting a combination of robust consumer demand and higher prices,” said Donghoon Lee, a New York Fed research advisor, in a press release. "However, new mortgage originations have slowed to pre-pandemic levels amid rising interest rates.”

The researchers flagged high car prices, more expensive homes and elevated gasoline prices as all having helped push up how much Americans have been borrowing.

The report said that mortgage originations, which include refinancing existing loans, fell by $126 billion from the second quarter and stood at $633 billion during the third quarter. The bank said that current activity in the market to create new mortgages resembles the conditions seen before the pandemic struck. It also said that home foreclosure rates remained low.

That said, overall mortgage debt during the third quarter rose by $282 billion and hit $11.67 trillion at the end of September, the New York Fed said.

The rise in consumer level debt took place in an economy where unemployment was low and consumer demand was high amid the worst levels of inflation seen in 40 years. The Fed has been seeking to temper surging prices with aggressive rate rises, which has dramatically cooled activity in the housing market. The rate increases have also generated worries the Fed will send the economy into a downturn.

INFLATION BOOSTS CONSUMER SPENDING

The New York Fed report said that during the third quarter there was a 15% increase in credit card balances, which was the largest such increase in more than 20 years. The bank also said that Americans' credit quality remained pretty good, with overall delinquency rates holding steady during the third quarter at "very low" levels.

"With prices more than 8% higher than they were a year ago, it is perhaps unsurprising that balances are increasing," the New York Fed said in a blog posting about the report, and that caused credit card balances to grow at nearly double last year's rate.

The report noted that student loan balances declined slightly during the third quarter and stood at $1.57 trillion. It added that about 4% of student loan debt was either delinquent or in default during the third quarter, and said "the lower level of student debt delinquency reflects the continued repayment pause on student loans, which is scheduled to end on January 1, 2023."

Student loan borrowing levels could change in the future depending on legal challenges to the Biden administration forgiveness plan. A report from the New York Fed in September said that the president's plan could cancel out just under half a trillion dollars' worth of existing debt.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's tighter monetary policy hasn't dented inflation yet, Bostic says

    (Reuters) -Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday he sees little evidence that the U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening is slowing inflation, and borrowing costs will have to rise further for that to happen. "Tighter money has not yet constrained business activity enough to seriously dent inflation," Bostic said in an essay posted on the Atlanta Fed's website. "I anticipate that more rate hikes will be needed" to get policy sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target, he said.

  • Slowed producer prices another plus for Fed's inflation fight

    Prices paid by U.S. businesses rose less than expected in October with some key components registering an out-and-out decline, another sign inflation may be easing and another data point in favor of a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate increases. The Producer Price Index measures inflation at the firm level, showing the change in prices paid for the supplies, materials and services that businesses use, and for the final goods that retailers resell. Prices for final goods less volatile commodities and shipping costs rose 0.2% in October, continuing a slow pace for those "core" items.

  • Lakeland Magic's Aleem Ford to play for Puerto Rico Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

    Lakeland Magic's Aleem Ford will play for Puerto Rico Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.

  • US Household Debt Jumps Most Since 2008 Even as Credit-Card Rates Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- US household debt climbed at the fastest annual pace since 2008 in the third quarter, with credit-card balances surging even as the interest rates that lenders charge to consumers hit a multi-decade high.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 4

  • U.S. nuclear plants expect government decision on credits by year-end

    Two companies that have applied for funding to keep struggling nuclear power plants open said they expect to hear from the U.S. Department of Energy by the end of the year. Both power utility PG&E Corp and Holtec International applied to the first phase of the $6 billion DOE Civil Nuclear Credit program to keep their reactors running. The Biden administration believes nuclear power is essential to fight climate change, but plants are struggling with costs and competition from natural gas plants and renewables.

  • Activist Investor TCI Calls on Google Parent Alphabet to Slash Costs

    Hedge fund TCI called on the Google parent to reduce losses in long-term bets such as the self-driving car unit Waymo, claiming the company would be more efficient with fewer employees.

  • Container Glut Growing As Global Trade Slips

    The container shortage has completely reversed into a glut due to crashing shipping rates and slowing global trade

  • Oil Slips As IEA, OPEC Cut Near-Term Crude Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as demand forecasts show consumption falling in the near term, taking some of the edge off of concerns about tightening supplies heading into winter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsWe

  • Goldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist Culture

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. paid out well over $12 million to a veteran executive who complained internally about a toxic workplace for women in the highest echelons of Wall Street’s most prestigious firm.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42%

  • Celtics are united by a common goal, and it's showing in their chemistry

    The Celtics proved a lot about themselves Monday night -- not just by digging out of a 15-point deficit, but by the way they rallied around Marcus Smart after his series of winning plays, writes Chris Forsberg.

  • UPDATE 3-Buffett's Berkshire discloses $4.1 bln TSMC stake

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing , a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate. The news sent shares in TSMC soaring, closing up 7.9% in Taiwan on Tuesday, as it boosted investor sentiment for the world's largest contract chipmaker, which saw its shares hit a two-year low last month due to a sharp slowdown in global chip demand. In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million American depositary shares of TSMC.

  • Tesla Chair Testifies in Elon Musk’s Compensation Trial in Delaware

    WILMINGTON, Del.— Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm kicked off testimony Tuesday in the second day of a trial over Elon Musk ‘s multibillion-dollar pay package at the electric-vehicle maker. A Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, is seeking to nullify Mr. Musk’s 2018 compensation grant, alleging that Mr. Musk controlled the board’s consideration of his pay package and failed to disclose crucial information to shareholders who signed off on it—such as how achievable the company viewed certain milestones to be. Ms. Denholm, who testified remotely, was a Tesla board member at the time the compensation package was being considered but wasn’t yet chair.

  • LSU football vs. Texas A&M: TV time and schedule update

    LSU football will square off against Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on ESPN next Saturday in College Station.

  • Oct PPI adds to relief over cooling US inflation

    The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. September was revised lower to show the PPI rebounding 0.2% instead of 0.4% and in the year through September, the PPI increased 8.0 after climbing 8.4% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.4% and advancing 8.3% year-on-year.

  • Walmart Gains On Q3 Beat, Raised FY23 Outlook; Agrees To $3.1B Opioid Settlement Framework

    Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8.7% year-on-year to $152.81 billion, beating the consensus of $147.51 billion. Net sales from Walmart U.S. increased 8.5% Y/Y, Walmart International rose 7.1%, and Sam's club jumped 12.8%. Excluding fuel, Walmart's U.S. Q3 comp sales grew 8.2% and 17.4% on a two-year stack. eCommerce growth was 16% and 24% on a two-year stack. Global advertising business grew over 30%, led by 40% at Walmart Connect in the U.S. and strength in F

  • Walmart Boosts Stock by Slimming Down

    Walmart is trimming the fat and winning Wall Street over in the process. The retailing giant reported fiscal third-quarter results that [topped](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-11-15-2022/card/walmart-jumps-premarket-after-raising-guidance-unveiling-buybacks-bl9q6l8g0luwHhvyO737) analyst expectations, raised its full-year operating profit outlook, and unveiled a new $20 billion stock buyback program. + Walmart has made progress reducing excess inventory at its stores, a

  • Wayfair added to ‘zombie’ stocks list by equity research firm New Constructs

    Now that COVID-induced demand has subsided, Wayfair’s business has resumed burning cash, according to New Constructs.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After W

  • Binance Chief Changpeng Zhao Scrambles to Shore Up Crypto

    The Binance boss has made a series of proposals aimed at restoring order to the digital-currency universe after the collapse of FTX

  • FTX could have more than 1 million creditors, bankruptcy filing shows

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest from the FTX crypto fallout and whether existing regulation could have prevented the collapse.