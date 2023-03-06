NY Fed says supply chain pressures normalized in February

The U.S. flag flies outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Michael S. Derby
·1 min read

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday a large drop in global supply chain pressures last month, which could point to lower inflation levels over time.

The bank said that its monthly Global Supply Chain Index moved to a reading of negative 0.26 in February, down from the revised 0.95 seen in January. The negative reading for February was the first since August 2019.

The bank said February's reading signaled a notable drop in supply chain pressures, which have been generating significant trouble throughout the global economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. The index's recent shifts "suggest that global supply chain conditions have returned to normal after experiencing temporary setbacks around the turn of the year," the bank said.

Supply chain pressures have been a notable driver of the high inflation seen around the world over the last few years. The latest data suggests that an easier time of moving goods around the world could help reduce price pressures.

The New York Fed report arrives amid a major shift in supply chain dynamics as China reopens its economy after extended periods of aggressive lockdowns. Economists and policy makers have been debating whether China's reengagement will drive up inflation pressures due to higher economic activity, or lower them by reducing the kinks supply chains have suffered over the last three years.

In the report, the New York Fed said the latest reduction in supply chain pressures was driven by many factors, but it noted the biggest contribution came from improved European economy delivery times.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going

    American carmakers will lean on technology to keep the horsepower wars going among their electric muscle cars, a tectonic shift from the big, rumbling motors of the past. Muscle cars - long dominated by models such as Ford Motor Co's Mustang, the Stellantis-owned Dodge Charger and General Motors Co's Chevrolet Camaro - have played a crucial role in American culture with movies or TV shows like "Bullitt" and "The Dukes of Hazzard", while also serving as a brand halo that drove other sales. "It might be the beginning of the end of the V8-powered, gas-engine muscle car," said car auction website owner Doug DeMuro, adding that the differentiation of electric muscle cars from regular family cars will come down to "weird equipment or extras that other cars don't have."

  • Scholz says labor, climate challenges loom for Germany

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday that his country faces considerable challenges, but also opportunities, in the coming years as it seeks to transform toward a green economy with a shrinking workforce. The 64-year-old said it will be necessary to tap into reserves in the labor market and attract skilled migrants if Germany is to achieve its goal of becoming ‘climate neutral’ by 2045. “There's a lot to do for which we need very many women and men who work here, but also those who come from other countries, so that all the work that needs to be done in Germany gets done,” he told reporters at the end of a two-day government retreat outside Berlin.

  • Inflation pressures put Powell in spotlight before Congress

    When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last appeared before Congress, in June 2022, inflation had reached a four-decade high of nearly 9% and showed no sign of easing. The Fed has sharply raised interest rates in the past year to combat accelerating prices, and year-over-year inflation has dropped for seven straight months. At a news conference last month, Powell said that the long-awaited “disinflation” process — a broad and steady slowdown in inflation — had finally begun.

  • SNAP 2023: Everything To Know About Changes

    Formerly referred to as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a government welfare program that provides assistance to families and individuals suffering from food...

  • Stock Up, Stock Down: NFL Combine movers

    Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down which players put themselves in position to have fantasy success as rookies as we get closer to the NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Saints ‘closing in’ on free agent contract with Derek Carr

    The Saints are 'closing in' on a free agent contract with Derek Carr, and a deal could be reached as soon as Monday:

  • Here's why experts say Russia and China's attempts to 'de-dollarize' global markets are going nowhere

    Efforts to challenge the US dollar have mostly gone nowhere, experts say, and plans for alternate reserve currencies haven't panned out.

  • U.S. unemployment is falling even as the economy slows. What the heck is going on?

    Something funny is going on in the U.S. jobs market. Unemployment is falling even as the economy weakens.

  • Whitmer's $79B budget proposal chock full of protections for equity, inclusion and 'reproductive freedom'

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $79 billion budget proposal, a record high for the state of Michigan should it pass, comes with an onslaught of support for progressive motives and ideas.

  • The Fed is preparing for more interest rates hike, with an eye on the jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is not likely to change its hawkish stance anytime soon.

  • Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’

    The coming battles over the nation’s safety-net programs are beginning with an early clash over a thorny question of semantics: What constitutes a cut? In the eyes of many Democrats, any change to Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security that erodes benefits provided under current law would be considered a cut — and therefore stands as…

  • Tax Cuts: 50% of States Are Pushing for Reductions or Eliminating Taxes Altogether

    While the federal government is dealing with a debt ceiling crisis, many local states have a cash surplus: so-called "rainy day funds." In fact, 27 states are now considering cutting taxes (or...

  • Alan Blinder Says He’s Betting Against Fed Raising Rates to 6%

    (Bloomberg) -- Alan Blinder was one of the most-prominent voices this year to express optimism the Federal Reserve could engineer a soft landing by taming inflation without triggering a recession.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, S

  • The U.S. housing market just took another hit

    This week's seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index came in at the lowest level since 1995.

  • Why the February jobs report is unlikely to reverse a January blowout in this week’s key economic data release

    There's a quantifiable connection between warm weather and U.S. jobs growth, says Exante Data's Jens Nordvig.

  • Powell Set to Lay Groundwork for Higher Rates on Capitol Hill

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to echo fellow central bankers in suggesting interest rates will go higher than policymakers anticipated just weeks ago if economic data continue to come in hot.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand

  • Democrats vow fierce fight if GOP cuts Medicaid

    House Democrats are vowing a fierce fight over Medicaid as Republicans eye plans to curb spending for the low-income health care program in the name of deficit reduction. Joining President Biden, the Democrats are warning that Medicaid cuts would disproportionately impact the same vulnerable populations least able to absorb the hit, including low-income kids, seniors…

  • 1 Big Reason a Recession Could Actually Help the Stock Market in 2023

    Recession talk seems to be everywhere, and it's not just pundits: 28 of the 48 economists recently surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession in the U.S. this year. The "Great Recession" started in December 2007 and lasted through June 2009, and as the chart below shows, it was a very tough stretch for stocks. Recessions typically correspond with a significant reduction in corporate earnings, which in turn puts substantial pressure on stock valuations.

  • Economists See China ‘Conservative’ GDP Goal a Cautious Sign

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth target for 2023 is a conservative goal that suggests the government is wary of challenges that may weigh on the economy and wants to account for risks to a recovery that is steadily building momentum.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewWorld’s R

  • U.S. factory orders drop 1.6% on falloff in Boeing contracts

    U.S. factory orders dropped 1.6% in January mainly because of fewer contracts for large Boeing passenger planes. Most other manufacturers recorded somewhat higher bookings.