NY Fugitive Recognized And Arrested At Disney World

While visiting Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom on October 20, federal investigator Jeff Andre recognized a familiar face.

It was 31-year-old Quashon Burton, a New York man who had been on the run since last November. Authorities say Burton used fraudulent documents to get coronavirus relief aid.

Using the identities of at least four people, he was able to obtain almost $150,000 in government loans meant for businesses experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNN.

What happened:

Andre was familiar with Burton for his role in the investigation. He works as an inspector for the United States Postal Inspection Service and, in fact, had signed Burton’s arrest warrant.

Both men happened to be vacationing in Florida, visiting the same theme park that day. When Andre spotted Burton, he alerted the park’s security, who called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

What a coincidence:

Last December, Burton was indicted on federal charges which included aggravated identity theft, theft of government funds, and conspiracy to steal government funds.

According to federal court documents, “The defendant used fraudulent email accounts, fake identification documents, bank accounts and bank cards in the names of other individuals … in a manner that created a complex web of identities that made his crimes difficult to investigate.”

From Disney to prison:

When the arrest warrant for Burton was issued last November, police were unable to locate him. He continued to evade police by using fake identities rather than his own. He even used a fake identity during his Disney visit.

Burton failed to cooperate when arrested and was charged with resisting an officer without violence. He denied being himself, even after his identity was confirmed with fingerprints.

Burton is now being held in federal custody and has been denied bail as prosecutors say he “poses an extreme risk of flight.”

