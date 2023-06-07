NY funeral home owner attacked police at Capitol on Jan. 6 while wearing pro-cop ‘Thin Blue Line’ hat, officials say

NEW YORK — A prominent Long Island funeral home owner sprayed wasp killer at police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection — and he wore a pro-police “Thin Blue Line” beanie to the riot, according to the FBI.

Peter Moloney, 58, an owner of the Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Long Island, on Wednesday became the latest suspect charged in the riot at the Capitol.

Moloney, who was caught in several photos and videos, is accused of assaulting several police officers and a member of the news media that day.

“Videos show Peter G. Moloney carrying a can of what appears to be Black Flag Wasp, Hornet & Yellow Jacket Killer 2 aerosol spray and using it several times against police officers,” the FBI alleges in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.

He’s also accused of joining a violent mob who attacked an Associated Press photographer, accusing him of being “antifa” as they forced him over a wall at the West Plaza. The violent scene was caught on a video posted to Instagram.

Moloney pulled the man’s camera, causing him to stumble down the West Plaza stairs, then kept pushing and punching him, according to the FBI.

He also swiped and pulled the camera of another member of the news media, the feds say.

He wore a protective helmet, goggles and a face covering throughout the day, photos from the FBI filing shows.

Other photos and videos show him wearing a “Thin Blue Line” beanie, emblazoned with a pro-cop image that shows a black-and-white American flag with one of the stripes shaded blue.

The FBI used open-source video and material posted by online sleuths like the “Sedition Hunters” to help identify Moloney. He had been dubbed #BlackBonoHelmet by the Sedition Hunters community. A May 24 tweet posted by the Sedition Hunters group expressed frustration it was taking so long for federal authorities to arrest him.

Moloney and his brother own a chain of eight funeral homes across Suffolk County, and his business has been featured in both Newsday and The New York Times.

“For generations, the Moloney Family has served the people of Long Island in their time of need. For us, funeral service is a passion,” the company’s website reads.

Moloney, who lives in Bayport, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; civil disorder; assault by striking; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive in a restricted building or grounds; and other offenses.

He’s expected to be arraigned in Long Island Federal Court in Central Islip before his case is transferred to a Washington, D.C., courthouse.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested on a variety of charges in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Stoked by lies from former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen, the violent mob descended on the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results.

Five people died as the riot unfolded, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of two strokes after battling the insurrectionists. Trump, who was impeached for his role in the insurrection, still claims the election was rigged.

