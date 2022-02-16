NY girl, missing since 2019, found alive inside staircase

The Hill

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that his 4-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19, prompting him to wonder if there was more he could have done to protect her. In a series of reflective tweets, Murthy urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and said "the more we all get vaccinated and take precautions, the more we can protect all our kids."He added that while he wishes there was a vaccine...