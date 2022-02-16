NY girl, missing since 2019, found alive inside staircase
Police found Paislee Shultis in a hidden compartment of a home 160 miles from where she was last seen. Her 'non-custodial' parents have been arrested.
Police found Paislee Shultis in a hidden compartment of a home 160 miles from where she was last seen. Her 'non-custodial' parents have been arrested.
Police say they found 6-year-old Paislee Shultis hidden in a house in Saugerties, New York. Paislee was abducted by her biological parents who did not have custody, according to police.
Bo Hines has not yet told North Carolina where he plans to run for Congress, but he knows he has support from a group that has lifted Republicans to victory in the past.
Hansol Jung's new play examines the growing phenomenon of adoption by Yahoo!
Local columnist Rick Kahler talks about the financial and emotional challenges that come with divorce.
FBI says missing teen was last seen in Iowa
As some milder air returns on Wednesday and Thursday becomes even warmer, the wind will gradually pick up.
The owners of a barbecue restaurant are opening a second place with a totally different menu, including frozen cocktails.
Even in astrology, opposites attract - and to prove it, each zodiac sign is paired with its sister counterpart. Just like elements or modalities, which are groupings based on your temperament and motivators, your zodiac sign is coupled with a sister sign, with which you share values and dispositions.
The goal of Vision Zero to completely eliminate all traffic deaths is tough to achieve, but we must work toward getting there.
A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny opened Tuesday at the penal colony where he faces another lengthy prison term, a further step in a yearlong, multi-pronged crackdown on Russia's most ardent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's longtime foe, is charged with fraud and contempt of court. Authorities moved the trial to the prison colony hours away from Moscow, where Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations.
The mummified children were about 1,000 to 1,200 years old, archaeologists said.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively last month
Demi Moore gives a new twist to black and white.
Let's face it, we all have our share of bad hair days, cats included.
The most ardent music lovers have often had to put in that extra effort to distinguish between the two voices.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that his 4-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19, prompting him to wonder if there was more he could have done to protect her. In a series of reflective tweets, Murthy urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and said "the more we all get vaccinated and take precautions, the more we can protect all our kids."He added that while he wishes there was a vaccine...
It wouldn't be the same without her!View Entire Post ›
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star had originally said that she "had cancer," but explained Friday that she was not formally diagnosed
A sentencing hearing on Feb. 15 shed more light on the incident after the defendant spoke in open court.
In March 2021, Jen Shah and her assistant were arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit wire fraud and laundering money in connection to a purported telemarketing scam.