  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The latest on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Allegations of sexual harassment, hiding nursing home COVID-19 deaths

William Cummings, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose political future looked golden 11 months ago, is now fighting for survival after two former aides accused him of sexual harassment and his administration acknowledged withholding data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

The New York governor, now in his third term, faces investigations into both scandals and a growing list of critics that includes Republicans as well as many of his fellow Democrats. He had resisted ceding control of the sexual harassment inquiry, but he relented under pressure and referred the matter to New York Attorney General Letitia James on Sunday.

The same day, he issued a public apology in which he said was "truly sorry" if "some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation."

Here's a rundown of the allegations against Cuomo, how he has responded and where the investigations stand.

First accuser: Lindsey Boylan

Boylan, Cuomo's former deputy secretary of economic development and special adviser, wrote a 1,700-word post on the website Medium last week in which she said she was subjected to unwanted advances by Cuomo during her nearly two years working for the administration.

She said that on one occasion, the governor asked her if she wanted to play "strip poker" while they were traveling on a state-owned plane, and on another, he gave her an unwanted kiss on the lips as she was leaving his office.

Boylan, 36, first made the allegations on Twitter in December, but the story gained little national attention at the time amid then-President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the Nov. 3 election.

Second accuser: Charlotte Bennett

In her Medium post, Boylan alleged Cuomo had "created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected." And on Saturday, a second accuser came forward to support that characterization.

Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former aide who left the Cuomo administration in November, tweeted, "For those wondering what it’s like to work for the Cuomo admin, read @LindseyBoylan’s story."

In a story that ran Saturday, Bennett told The New York Times that Cuomo, 63, had made her uncomfortable with questions about her sex life, whether she would consider dating an older man and a comment that he would be willing to have a relationship "with anyone above the age of 22."

"I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Bennett told The Times.

Cuomo's initial responses to harassment allegations

When Boylan first came forward in December, Cuomo said that "the tweets were simply not true."

"Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has a right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has, but it’s just not true," he said.

The governor's office repeated his denial after Boylan's post on Medium last week and released a statement from four current and former aides who said they would have been on the October 2017 flight where Cuomo allegedly brought up strip poker.

"We were on each of these October flights and this conversation did not happen," they read.

After Bennett spoke to The Times, Cuomo said in a statement: "I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported."

Cuomo apologizes for 'misinterpreted' comments

On Sunday, Cuomo apologized for any behavior that offended anyone, without addressing any specific claims against him aside from a vague reference to questions that "have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office."

"At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times," Cuomo said in his statement. "I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.

Cuomo said he now realized that he "may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended."

"I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that," he said.

More: As scandals engulf Andrew Cuomo, candidates eye 2022 run for governor

'That's not an apology'

Many found the governor's effort to apologize lacking.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that with his statement, Cuomo looked as if he was "letting himself off the hook."

"That’s not an apology," de Blasio said in a news conference Monday, adding that Cuomo "seemed to be saying he was just kidding around."

"Sexual harassment is not funny," he said.

Democratic state Sen. Mike Gianaris said that rather than apologize, Cuomo appeared to be "shifting the blame onto the survivors."

"There's a big difference between 'I'm sorry if you were offended by what I did' and 'I'm sorry for what I did,' " Gianaris told NY1.

NY attorney general to pick independent investigator

Cuomo initially resisted calls to refer the sexual harassment allegations to James so the attorney general could grant an independent investigator subpoena power. Instead, he proposed it be directed by former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones, who once worked as a partner in a law firm with one of Cuomo's closest advisers.

The proposal was met with accusations that Cuomo was trying to control the investigation, which state and federal lawmakers insisted should be independent. The White House even weighed in, with press secretary Jen Psaki telling CNN "there should be an independent review looking into these allegations."

Cuomo next proposed the investigator be jointly selected by James and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, whom he appointed. But after James flatly rejected the idea and criticism mounted, Cuomo agreed to give James sole authority to select who will conduct the probe.

COVID-19 nursing home deaths

Cuomo's administration is already facing a federal investigation for its handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes before the call for an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.

The federal investigation was launched after top aide Melissa DeRosa acknowledged holding back key death data and information from lawmakers and the public after receiving an inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice last year.

Just under a year ago, Cuomo's daily press briefings during the first weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. brought calls for him to launch a late entry into the crowded Democratic presidential primary.

But the state's acknowledged undercounting of nursing home deaths from the coronavirus and the scrutiny over an order March 25 to allow nursing home residents in hospitals to return home with COVID-19 has put his political future in jeopardy.

More: Cuomo was a national star for COVID response. Nursing home deaths upended that.

The political fallout

Last April, a Siena College poll put Cuomo's job performance rating at a high of 71% positive to 28% negative.

Last week, a Marist College poll showed 49% of New Yorkers approve of the job Cuomo is doing as governor, and 44% say they do not approve.

That was before the latest sexual harassment allegations were revealed.

Gianaris, the No. 2 Democrat in the New York Senate, told NY1 on Monday that amid the scandals roiling his administration, "whether or not the governor can continue is an open question."

Cuomo has indicated he might seek a fourth term as governor. But now, not only is his ability to win another term in question, but he also faces some calls from within his own party for his resignation or even impeachment.

"You are a monster, and it is time for you to go. Now," tweeted Democratic state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi on Saturday.

Even before the sexual harassment allegations made headlines, Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim, who says Cuomo threatened to destroy his career over his criticism of the nursing home deaths, wrote an op-ed for Newsweek on Feb. 22 titled "It's Time to Impeach Andrew Cuomo."

Contributing: Joseph Spector and Jon Campbell, USA TODAY Network's New York State Team

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Andrew Cuomo: What we know about sex harassment claims, COVID deaths

Recommended Stories

  • Local Reporter Says She Was Not ‘Harassed’ in Resurfaced Cuomo Clip

    A New York reporter said Monday she was not “harassed” by Governor Andrew Cuomo after a video of him telling her to “eat the whole sausage” at a state fair in 2016 resurfaced over the weekend. In the clip, reporter Beth Cefalu is shown taking a selfie with the governor and her plate. Cuomo tells her, “I want to see you eat the whole sausage,” and then says, “There’s too much sausage in that picture.” The video, posted by Matt Binder on Sunday, spawned criticism and sparked debate about whether the governor’s behavior was really that terrible. Also Read: Former Andrew Cuomo Aide Details Sexual Harassment Accusations Cefalu, for her part, doesn’t seem to think it was. “I was not pressured/harassed,” she tweeted on Monday. “This is two people enjoying the one event – the NYS fair – that gives them a little more freedom to be informal. Its really sad it’s being turned into anything more.” The recirculation of the video came after a second Cuomo aide accused him of sexual harassment over the weekend. On Saturday, the New York Times published the account of former aide Charlotte Bennett, who said Cuomo asked her questions about her sex life. The accusations followed ones from another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, who accused the governor of unwanted touching and making inappropriate comments. A representative for Cuomo’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. just thinking back to that time NY Governor Andrew Cuomo hounded a local news reporter to "eat the whole sausage" pic.twitter.com/EyNxFavOyG — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 28, 2021 Read original story Local Reporter Says She Was Not ‘Harassed’ in Resurfaced Cuomo Clip At TheWrap

  • Andrew Cuomo to be investigated by New York attorney general for alleged sexual harassment

    New York governor has denied the claims and said comments ‘misinterpreted’ as ‘unwanted flirtation’

  • Ted Cruz’s CPAC speech mocked on SNL: ‘I just flew back from Cancun, but can you blame a brother for wanting some sun?’

    Aidy Bryant reprised her role as the Texas senator

  • Psaki says Cuomo harassment allegations are ‘hard to read’ as a woman, as Biden backs independent investigation

    Two women have accused the New York governor of sexual harassment this week

  • 2nd ex-staffer accuses Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, triggering resignation call

    Another former aide has come forward and accused Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Charlotte Bennett is the second woman in less than a week to detail workplace interactions with Cuomo that she considered inappropriate, prompting an anti-sexual harassment group to call for the three-term governor’s resignation. A former health policy advisor and executive assistant to Cuomo, Bennett told the New York Times that the governor had made comments and asked questions that were inappropriate and made her uncomfortable.

  • Another Former Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

    Charlotte Bennett claims the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, like whether she was monogamous or had ever slept with an older man.

  • Democrats call for attorney general to investigate sexual harassment claims against Cuomo

    Congressional Democrats call on Letitia James to investigate after second woman, Charlotte Bennett, comes forward with allegations New York governor Andrew Cuomo has denied all the allegations. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images Congressional Democrats on Sunday called for the New York attorney general to investigate a second woman’s allegations of sexual harassment against the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, while the leader of the state’s ethics panel demanded his resignation. Calls from several leading Democrats came after Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times on Saturday that he had harassed her last spring, during the height of New York’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic. She said he asked her inappropriate questions about her personal life, which she believed were sexual overtures. Earlier this week another former aide, Lindsey Boylan described numerous past incidents with Cuomo, including an alleged unsolicited kiss in his Manhattan office, in an online essay, following initial allegations she made last December. Cuomo has denied all the allegations, and on Sunday his office asked Letitia James, the New York attorney general, and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of New York’s court of appeals, to select an “independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation” to investigate. James said on Twitter: “Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary.” Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2021 She added: “Given state law, this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office and must include subpoena power. I urge the governor to make this referral immediately.” The move came just hours after Democrats in Congress called on James to lead the investigation. It was a significant step from Cuomo’s earlier position of asking a former federal judge, Barbara Jones, to lead an “outside review”. The examination should be done “in a manner beyond reproach”, Cuomo’s office stated, adding it wanted to avoid “even the perception of a lack of independence or interference of politics”. James then later on Sunday rejected Cuomo’s proposal for the judge and her to appoint a lawyer, saying as the attorney general she must carry out the investigation. To clarify, I do not accept the governor’s proposal. The state’s Executive Law clearly gives my office the authority to investigate this matter once the governor provides a referral.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2021 Mazie Hirono, Democratic senator of Hawaii, said claims of such “reprehensible, inexcusable behaviour” by figures such as Cuomo needed exploring. “It seems to me that the New York attorney general would be the independent entity to conduct such an investigation,” she told ABC’s This Week, adding that it took “great courage” for women to come forward. And Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Boylan and Bennett’s “detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read”. Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read.There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021 “There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Alessandra Biaggi, the Democratic chair of the state senate’s ethics and internal governance committee, called for Cuomo’s resignation, calling the allegations “the epitome of a hostile workplace environment” and accusing the governor of “a clear pattern of abuse and manipulation”. New York City’s mayor and Cuomo’s Democratic political rival, Bill de Blasio, also weighed in, calling for two independent investigations, one over the sexual misconduct allegations, and another into claims the Cuomo administration withheld information about the extent of Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. “New Yorkers have seen detailed, documented accounts of sexual harassment, multiple instances of intimidation, and the admitted withholding of information on the deaths of over 15,000 people,” De Blasio said. The twin scandals are placing Cuomo’s personal conduct under a harsh new spotlight despite his once-vaunted record in battling Covid-19 in New York. He faces an investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors, and his own party wants to take away the emergency powers they granted him during the pandemic. Bennett told the New York Times that she’d informed Cuomo’s chief of staff, Jill DesRosiers, about a particularly disturbing interaction with the governor less than a week after it occurred. She said she was transferred to another job on the opposite side of the state Capitol, in Albany, upstate New York. At the end of June she also gave a statement to a special counsel for Cuomo. The governor’s special counsel, Beth Garvey, acknowledged that the complaint had been made and that Bennett had been transferred to a position in which she had already been interested. Garvey said in a statement that Bennett’s allegations “did not include a claim of physical contact or inappropriate sexual conduct” and Bennett “was consulted regarding the resolution, and expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the way in which it was handled”. “The determination reached based on the information Ms Bennett provided was that no further action was required, which was consistent with Ms Bennett’s wishes,” Garvey said. Bennett told the newspaper she decided not to push for any further action by the administration. She said she liked her new job and “wanted to move on”.

  • Pressure mounts against Cuomo as he considers campaign for fourth term

    The New York Post's Bernadette Hogan outlines the two sexual harassment accusations against N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • Video of Andrew Cuomo pressuring female journalist to eat sausage resurfaces

    Mr Cuomo said ‘there’s too much sausage in that picture’ after taking selfie with reporter

  • Questions over Cuomo’s political future after second sexual harassment allegation

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has agreed to refer his case to the state’s attorney general after growing pressure from Democrats. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports on Cuomo’s political future after a second sexual harassment allegation arose.

  • A 2nd former aide has come forward to accuse Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

    "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," the former aide said.

  • Ex-aide who accused Cuomo of harassment says he is refusing to face up to ‘predatory behaviour’

    New York governor now under investigation by state’s attorney general

  • VIRUS TODAY: States ease restrictions despite warnings

    — With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed and a third vaccine on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over and that moving too quickly could prolong the misery. — Senate Democrats are considering reshaping parts of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by the House. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public school children back in classrooms by the end of March.

  • U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning: sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as this week on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The sources declined to identify the targets or the legal authorities Washington would use to penalize them as it seeks to impose consequences for the poisoning of Navalny. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of sanctions.

  • Cuomo accuser says the governor is refusing 'to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior'

    Former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, says the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life and dating preferences.

  • Facebook will pay $650 million to settle class action suit centered on Illinois privacy law

    Facebook was ordered to pay $650 million Friday for running afoul of an Illinois law designed to protect the state's residents from invasive privacy practices. The suit against Facebook was first filed in 2015, alleging that Facebook's practice of tagging people in photos using facial recognition without their consent violated state law. 1.6 million Illinois residents will receive at least $345 under the final settlement ruling in California federal court.

  • Here are the false and misleading claims Trump made in his CPAC speech

    In his first major speech since leaving the White House in January, Trump again falsely said he won the 2020 election.

  • Will You Owe Taxes on Your 2020 Unemployment Checks?

    Extended unemployment benefits provided much-needed relief to 40 million people in 2020, according to Century Foundation statistics. But now those Americans could be facing hefty tax bills this April...

  • California reaches deal to fund school reopening for youngest children

    California's governor said on Monday he and Democratic lawmakers had reached a deal to fund the reopening of schools for the state's youngest students, up to second grade, as the number of new COVID-19 cases drop to their lowest this year. A Reuters tally shows that COVID-19 infections are decreasing in the United States, with 68,240 new infections reported on average each day, or 27 percent of the peak daily average reported on Jan. 7. The United States has recorded 28,681,793 infections and 513,721 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.