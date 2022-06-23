NY Gov. Hochul slams 'absolutely shocking' Supreme Court ruling on concealed handguns

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signs package of bills on gun control during in New York
In this article:
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul at a news conference on Thursday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on concealed handguns "absolutely shocking" and said she was "sorry this dark day has come."

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, handing a landmark victory to gun-rights advocates.

(This story has been refiled to say comments were made at a news conference)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Mark Porter)

