NY Gov. Kathy Hochul turns the page in ceremonial swearing-in: ‘I want people to believe in government again’

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul was sworn as the 57th governor of New York on Tuesday and she wasted no time signaling a fresh start for the Empire State.

The first woman to serve in the role, Hochul said her biggest priority will be to help restore New Yorkers’ confidence in state government, a barely veiled knock against disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I want people to believe in their government again,” the Democrat said. “It’s important to me that people have faith. Our strength comes from the faith and the confidence of the people who put us in these offices and I take that very seriously.”

The former lieutenant governor also declared she will be focusing on “changing the culture of Albany” and pursuing “a fresh collaborative approach.”

Hochul later laid out key priorities including getting COVID-19 rental assistance to tenants, instituting a mask mandate for schoolkids and taking over the reins of the pandemic recovery. She said she spoke with President Joe Biden on Monday evening, and her fellow Democrat pledged his full support for her administration.

The 62-year-old vowed to work “collaboratively” with legislative leaders and promised a new era of cooperation with Mayor Bill de Blasio, with whom Cuomo famously feuded.

“There will be no blindsiding,” Hochul said about working with leaders in the city. “We need cooperation.”

De Blasio could barely contain his joy as he heaped praise on the new governor.

“It’s just a good day to be turning the page,” he said. “She and I have already started speaking regularly, and we’re going to keep it that way and do a lot of good work for the people of this city and this state.”

Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Janet DiFiore presided over the swearing-in at the State Capitol, hours after a similar official ceremony just after midnight when Cuomo’s resignation amid sexual harassment allegations took effect.

In a nod to Hochul’s groundbreaking role, DiFiore wore a gown once worn by Judith Kaye, the first woman to serve as chief judge in the state.

Hochul wore white, likely a nod to the women’s suffrage movement.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, both joined Hochul at the ceremony and met with her in private afterward.

Heastie joked that it’s the happiest he’s been while being in the minority as the typical ‘three men in a room’ power dynamic of Albany has transformed into two women and a man.

“I just think it’s a wonderful opportunity,” Heastie said, noting he is the father of a 12-year-old daughter. “I think any time that a glass ceiling has been broken is good for all of us.”

Stewart-Cousins echoed Hochul’s optimism as the state faces a number of challenges including combating the delta variant and getting pandemic relief out to tenants and excluded workers.

“I think it will be a different culture in general, because the commitment is to make sure not only that government is working, but that it’s transparent and that the workplace is a safe one,” she said.

Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, naming gun violence and the delta variant as two of the major issues facing the city and state, said he hopes to see a steady hand on the helm in Albany.

“I know Governor Hochul is the woman for the job, and I look forward to working with her,” he said in a statement.

The newly christened leader previously vowed to help New York turn the page from the tumultuous final six months of Cuomo’s tenure, which were shadowed by misconduct claims, an impeachment probe and questions about his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

She promised to ax any Cuomo staffers implicated in the damning report from Attorney General James’ office that revealed the former governor sexually harassed 11 women and presided over a “toxic” workplace.

Hochul has said repeatedly she knew nothing of the behavior outlined by investigators in James’ report.

Cuomo, 63, despite announcing earlier this month that he would quit rather than face a likely impeachment trial, has remained defiant, refusing to admit to any wrongdoing.

In a pre-taped farewell address aired on Monday, Cuomo continued to paint the investigation into his behavior as biased and cast the allegations against him as politically motivated.

The outgoing governor submitted a letter late Monday evening to the leaders of the state Assembly and Senate saying his resignation was effective at midnight.

Hochul, meanwhile, appeared ready to move on, announcing administration appointments the same day.

She named Karen Persichilli Keogh, a former aide to Hillary Clinton and most recently the head of global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase, as her pick for secretary to the governor, the state’s top appointed position.

Elizabeth Fine will be appointed counsel to the governor. Fine is executive vice president and general counsel of the Empire State Development Corporation and previously served as general counsel of the New York City Council.

A moderate Democrat with deep ties to her hometown of Buffalo, Hochul has yet to name a lieutenant governor.

She has said the decision will come before the end of the week, and her choice will likely be someone from the city as she eyes a run for a full term in office next year.

Without making any mention of her predecessor, Hochul said she is already seeking out changes to how the state will handle and address ethics and misconduct within the Capitol.

“Today, I’m directing an overhaul of state government policies on sexual harassment and ethics, starting with requiring that all training be done live, instead of allowing people to click their way through a class,” she said.

(The Daily News' Michael Gartland contributed to this report.)

