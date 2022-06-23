NY gov, mayor, blast SCOTUS gun decision

The US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that had restricted who could carry a gun in public. The state's governor promised a legal response. NYC's mayor said, "we cannot allow New York to become the Wild, Wild West." (June 23)

    McGeorge law professor explains Supreme Court's decision striking down NY gun law

    STORY: The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declared for the first time that the U.S. Constitution protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense, handing a landmark victory to gun rights advocates in a nation deeply divided over how to address firearms violence.The 6-3 ruling, with the court's conservative justices in the majority and liberal justices in dissent, struck down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home. The court found that the law, enacted in 1913, violated a person's right to "keep and bear arms" under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.During a press conference after the decision, Hochul referenced the 1700s, saying:"And I would like to point out to the Supreme Court Justices that the only weapons at that time were muskets. I'm prepared to go back to muskets."

    “Shocking. Absolutely shocking,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says in a statement after the Supreme Court struck down a state law that placed restrictions on carrying concealed firearms in public for self defense.

    CBS News' National and Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford joins with analysis from Washington, D.C.

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling that says the Constitution provides the right to carry a gun outside the home. Hochul called the decision "absolutely shocking" and said the state would "fight back."

  NY leaders vow new gun limits after Supreme Court ruling

    For decades, New York's leaders boasted that its strict limits on handgun ownership made it one of America's safest places, a claim backed by statistics showing the state — and its biggest city — consistently have among the nation's lowest firearm death rates. Now, in the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision striking down key portions of the state's gun-licensing law, lawmakers will try to preserve as many restrictions as they can on who can carry a pistol and where they can bring it. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, vowed Thursday to call the Democrat-led Legislature back for a special session to pass new rules, including a law specifying “sensitive locations” where people cannot carry concealed weapons, like school zones, bars or hospitals.

