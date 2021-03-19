NY governor Cuomo facing fresh sexual harassment allegation from current aide

Josie Ensor
·3 min read
Alyssa McGrath mentioned a specific encounter at an office Christmas party in 2019 - Reuters
Andrew Cuomo, New York’s embattled governor, was last night facing the first sexual harassment claim from a named current member of his own staff.

Alyssa McGrath, who is currently working as an executive assistant in Mr Cuomo’s office in the state Capitol, alleged that he looked down her blouse, called her beautiful in Italian and generally fostered an inappropriate working relationship.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ms McGrath claimed her boss would regularly ogle her, make sexual innuendos and comments, as well as remark on her looks.

Ms McGrath, 33, is one of at least seven women to come forward with accusations against the 63-year-old three-term governor, and one of dozens to complain about the “toxic environment” he created for female employees.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo visits COVID-19 vaccination site, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury - Reuters
The most serious was made by another current aide who has accused Mr Cuomo of groping her breast in the Executive Mansion, telling her story anonymously to The Times Union of Albany last week.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan, who became the first to speak out in December, alleges Mr Cuomo kissed her when the pair were alone.

Ms McGrath, who does not work directly for the governor, mentioned a specific encounter at an office Christmas party in 2019.

“He (Mr Cuomo) kissed me on the forehead,” Ms McGrath said. “And in the picture we posed with him that year, he is gripping our sides very tightly.”

Ms McGrath said Mr Cuomo established an inappropriate and unprofessional working relationship with her and other young women.

“He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” she said. “But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, ‘I can’t believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.’”

Ms McGrath said she feared retaliation for speaking out, but had grown upset with herself for putting up with the behaviour.

Lindsey Boylan accused the governor of sexual harassment and assault
Mariann Wang, a lawyer representing Ms McGrath, told The New York Times that “this would be unacceptable behavior from any boss, much less the governor,” and that Ms McGrath’s experience reflected larger issues for women in the workplace in Albany’s corridors of power.

“The women in the executive chamber are there to work for the State of New York, not serve as his eye candy or prospective girlfriend.”

Rita Glavin, a lawyer for Mr Cuomo, responded to Ms McGrath’s allegations on Friday by saying that “the governor has greeted men and women with hugs and a kiss on the cheek, forehead, or hand. Yes, he has posed for photographs with his arm around them. Yes, he uses Italian phrases like ‘ciao bella.’”

“None of this is remarkable, although it may be old-fashioned. He has made clear that he has never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone.”

Mr Cuomo has denied the allegations of sexual assault, but apologised for any behaviour over the years that unintentionally made women uncomfortable.

He has resisted growing calls from fellow Democrats to step down, saying he would not abandon New York in its hour of need as it recovers from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Letitia James, New York’s Attorney General, has opened an investigation into the claims.

Mr Cuomo has sought to use the investigations as a shield, saying in a call with reporters that he was no longer willing to answer questions about his conduct with women while they were underway.

“At this time let the lawyers do their job,” he said.

