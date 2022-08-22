NY governor spells out COVID rules for back to school

Reuters Videos

STORY: Sanu Sherpa, 48, was welcomed with traditional dance, songs and colourful scarfs after reaching the Tribhuwan International Airport.Sanu Sherpa, from Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal, reached the top of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 metres is the 13th highest, on July 21, his Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu."It indeed is a matter of pride for all Nepali citizens," Nepal Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha said.Eight of the 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, are in Nepal. The other six are in Pakistan and the Tibet region of China.Sherpas are known for their mountaineering skills and guide expeditions and treks to Everest for visiting climbers. They perform religious rites asking for forgiveness for setting foot on its peak every year.