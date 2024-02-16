NY greenlights 109 additional weed licenses, expands home growing allowance

State regulators approved 109 new marijuana business licenses on Friday, including 38 retail dispensaries, as New York's cannabis industry aimed to get on track following repeated setbacks.

The license approvals came after the Cannabis Control Board abruptly canceled a meeting last month, as a company filed a lawsuit claiming the process was discriminating against white men. The lawsuit is ongoing in federal court.

The majority of marijuana business licenses granted on Friday went to social and economic equity applicants, including minority- and women-owned businesses, state officials said. The board plans to approve additional licenses on a rolling basis in coming months.

A total of nearly 7,000 applications for cannabis business licenses were submitted before a December deadline, officials said.

The board on Friday also approved the proposed home-grow regulations that would allow New Yorkers to possess up to 12 cannabis plants and five pounds of marijuana per household. That measure must complete a 60-day public comment period before being considered for final approval.

NY cannabis: Lawsuit claims NY discriminated against white men in cannabis industry as setbacks mount

How many marijuana dispensaries in NY?

Cannabis plants at Grow Source LLC's greenhouse in Warwick, NY, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Currently there are 70 adult-use cannabis retailers in New York, and officials expect at least 25 will open in coming weeks as part of the licenses approved Friday.

A total of 26 microbusiness cannabis licenses approved Friday will also allow these licensees to grow, process, distribute and sell all under one license.

A total of 45% of the 109 new cannabis business licenses were in New York City, with the remaining 55% spread across the rest of the state. The list of businesses is posted on the Cannabis Control Board website, at cannabis.ny.gov.

How is NY pursuing cannabis social equity?

Of the 109 licenses approved Friday, two thirds went to social and economic equity (SEE) owned businesses. Of that: 35% are women-owned businesses; another 32% are minority-owned businesses; 10% are minority-women owned businesses.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY approves 109 additional weed licenses, expands home growing allowance