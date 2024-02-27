NY HEAT Act will save New Yorkers money on home heating costs. This is how

According to a new analysis by think tank Win Climate, nearly 1 in 5 Westchester residents pay more than 6% of their income on energy bills. Low-income households shoulder the bulk of this energy burden, with national data showing these households pay three times more of their income on energy bills than other families. A popular bill in Albany could change all of this — it is critical that legislators pass it in the state budget.

The NY HEAT Act, A4592A/S2016A, key portions of which were included in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal released last month, would ensure an affordable and equitable transition off fossil fuels by ending the consumer-subsidized expansion of the costly fracked gas system. Just as important, the latest version of the bill directs the state to implement the goal of capping energy bills at 6% of income for all households, extending much-needed relief to low- and middle-income households.

A majority of Assemblymembers sponsor the NY HEAT Act, which passed the state Senate last year. As Con Edison begins phasing in rate hikes for utility customers on gas heat, there is no time to waste in passing the NY HEAT Act. Dozens of legislators wrote to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins this month, demanding passage of the full NY HEAT Act in their One House budgets, expected next month.

The status quo is a nightmare for our climate and our pocketbooks.

Buildings are New York’s largest polluters, accounting for 32% of the state’s climate-heating greenhouse gas emissions. Last year, we made history by becoming the first state in the nation to ban fossil fuels in new buildings. Studies from RMI found that New York state and New York City’s all-electric building laws will together prevent up to 6.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution by 2040 — the equivalent of keeping more than 1.3 million cars off the road.

But this is not the end of the story. Every year, New Yorkers spend $200 million to build new fracked gas lines into buildings. Called the “100 foot rule,” current law allows anyone renovating a building to get a free gas hookup, paid for by their neighbors. This archaic law locks in emissions for years to come and discourages the transition to clean, renewable energy. The NY HEAT Act closes that loophole, lowering building emissions and enabling homeowners and small businesses to take advantage of the substantial state and federal subsidies available to incentivize the switch to clean, efficient, renewable energy.

That’s not all. At a time when costs for everything are going up, the NY HEAT Act would cap everyone’s energy bills. Win Climate found that Westchester residents struggling with high energy burden could save as much as $183 per month on average on their energy bills. For those paying more than 6 percent of their income on energy today, that would cut the average energy bill by more than half.

A livable, affordable future is one without fracked gas in our homes. New York is moving off fossil fuels in new buildings, with our nation-leading gas ban going into effect for new homes next year — but this work is not complete without passage of the NY HEAT Act. As fracked gas use plummets our warming planet further towards climate chaos, and we all struggle with unaffordable bills, this popular legislation offers a fix for both.

With Assembly and Senate budgets expected next month, all eyes are on Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins to pass the full NY HEAT Act.

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg represents the 95th Assembly District in Albany and is a co-sponsor of the NY HEAT Act. Santosh Nandabalan is a senior New York organizer with the national environmental advocacy group Food & Water Watch.

