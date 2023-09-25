NY judge accused of pulling gun on Black man in courtroom may be removed from bench

An upstate judge accused of pointing a loaded gun at a Black defendant in his courtroom eight years ago is now facing removal from the bench by New York's highest court.

Justice Robert Putorti has presided over the town and village courts in Whitehall, near the New York/Vermont border, since 2014. A year or so into his tenure, Putorti said he was hearing a case involving a Black defendant, Brandon Wood, when Wood "rushed" the bench. Putorti, who argues that he feared for his safety, pulled out a pistol.

Years later, the state Commission on Judicial Conduct became aware of his conduct and launched an investigation. The commission didn't clarify what led to this discovery, but ultimately, it recommended Putorti's removal from judicial office in 2022.

"There was no justification for [Putorti's] conduct," the commission ruled in the decision. "A courtroom is no place for a judge to brandish or point a gun at a litigant."

But Putorti took the extraordinary step of challenging this recommendation before the Court of Appeals, New York's top court. Sanctions imposed on sitting judges by the commission are rarely escalated to this level. For the past 11 months, Putorti has been suspended from office, with pay.

The Court of Appeals heard arguments earlier this month in Putorti's case, which could result in his removal, or a lesser punishment.

Meanwhile, Wood alleges that Putorti has misrepresented what happened that day in court. Wood told the USA Today Network that he was not in a courtroom but chained to a bench in a hallway, and therefore posed no threat, when Putorti flashed a gun under his robe.

Commission, Putorti spar in court over claims about courtroom safety

The Court of Appeals' decision may hinge on whether Putorti was justified, from a self-defense standpoint, in pulling a weapon in the courtroom. Putorti's attorney, Nate Riley, argued in court papers that his client was only "brandishing" the gun "to regain control and security of the courtroom."

"There was what he [Putorti] relays as a large black man approaching the bench and he subjectively feared," Riley argued at the hearing. "It would still be appropriate for him to brandish a gun...to dispel [a] potential threat."

Furthermore, no one was hurt, Riley noted.

"The justification analysis involving deadly force has no bearing where, as here, neither party suffered any injury, because Justice Putorti... brandished the pistol at him [Wood] with no further altercation occurring," Riley said.

Putorti, like many of his upstate judicial colleagues, is a so-called lay justice, a judge who is not an attorney.

In their arguments for why Putorti should be removed, the commission pushed back on Putorti's defenses, opining that no interpretation of the 2015 incident could have justified the invocation of deadly force.

"In the courtroom, he did something that no judge should do," Robert Tembeckjian, who helms the commission, said at the mid-September hearing at the Court of Appeals. "Without justification, he brandished a loaded weapon at an unarmed defendant for coming up, supposedly, too fast, something that I would imagine that any trial judge with experience in New York at some point or another has had."

Did defendant's race play a role in gun-pulling incident?

The commission underscored Putorti's references to Wood's race as he recounted the incident, where the judge described Wood alternately as a "big Black man" or a "large Black man," according to the commission.

By making these references, he signaled "that his actions were racially motivated," the commission said in a filing.

Riley sought to distinguish the finer points of the commission's allegations from what Putorti actually admitted to. When Putorti acknowledged that his conduct may have "created the appearance of racial bias," he was not admitting to bias, but merely observing "the possibility of that interpretation."

Judge's story of incident changing over time

The commission further highlighted how Putorti's retelling of the 2015 encounter repeatedly changed, depending on to whom he was recounting the series of events.

To a supervising judge in Putorti's district, he reportedly admitted pulling out a firearm and pointing it at Wood. He also reportedly acknowledged the presence of a security officer in the courtroom, whom he partially blamed for allowing Wood to approach the bench.

But during disciplinary proceedings, Putorti apparently modified his story, according to the commission, claiming that he only made a "fanning motion" with the gun. He also later acknowledged that there were "no witnesses" to the 2015 incident; the commission said the security officer, had one been present, would not have corroborated Putorti's earlier recollection.

Defendant: Judge flashed gun in courthouse hallway

However, even beyond these discrepancies, Putorti's version of events remains in dispute. Wood, the defendant in the case, completely rejects Putorti's recollection.

In a brief interview, Wood said he was handcuffed to a bench in a hallway outside the courtroom when the incident occurred, not inside the courtroom. Wood acknowledged he was "making a lot of noise" out of anger, which is when he says the judge came into the hallway "telling me to hush up."

Wood said that the judge "opened his robe up, showed me his gun and told me I'd better simmer down."

"He [Putorti] didn't describe it like it was. He made it sound more dramatic than it actually was," Wood said. "I was tied to a bench. I couldn't even run from him. I feared for my life."

Wood's recollection, if true, casts doubt on a key defense raised as part of Putorti's legal strategy — that he was reasonable in fearing for his safety. If Wood had indeed been handcuffed to a bench, he would not have been able to approach Putorti in the way described.

Riley, Putorti's attorney, declined to comment on Wood's story, noting only Wood's criminal record. Wood had initially been charged with felonies in connection with the underlying criminal case preceding the incident: attempted assault and criminal mischief. Those charges were later dropped as Wood pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts.

What's next for judge?

Although not as serious as the incident with the gun, the commission also faulted Putorti for using his personal Facebook account to fundraise for medical expenses and a social club, despite "decades" of guidance restricting fundraising.

A decision on his removal from the bench could come at any point.

