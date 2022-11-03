7

NY judge orders monitor to oversee all Trump Organization financial reporting

Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
·6 min read

New York - The judge hearing a massive civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his businesses and three of his adult children on Thursday ordered the appointment of a monitor with sweeping authority to oversee all Trump-related business operations.

Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron issued the ruling after hearing arguments from the New York Attorney General's Office, which filed the lawsuit and sought the appointment, and a lawyer for Trump, who said the Attorney General' lacked the authority and legal standing to seek a preliminary injunction appointing the monitor and to pursue the lawsuit.

"Defendants are wrong," wrote Engoron, whom Trump's legal team has sought unsuccessfully to have removed from hearing the case.

Engoron's ruling preliminarily bars the Trump businesses from selling, transferring or disposing of non-cash assets without first providing 14 days written notice to the Attorney General's office and the court. It also orders appointment of a monitor to ensure compliance with the order.

Trump businesses must give the monitor access to financial statements, statements of financial condition and "full and accurate descriptions of the structure and liquid and illiquid holdings and assets for the Trump Organization" and its subsidiaries and affiliates, the state trial court judge ordered.

The businesses must give the monitor at least a 30-day advance notification of any planned reorganization or restructuring of the Trump Organization. Engoron set a Nov. 10 deadline for the submission of up to three monitor candidates each from state officials and Trump lawyers.

"This court finds that the appointment of an independent monitor is the most prudent and narrowly tailored mechanism to ensure there is no further fraud or illegality...pending the final disposition of this action," wrote Engoron.

His ruling added: "Defendants have failed to submit an iota of evidence or an affidavit from any one with personal knowledge rebutting" the attorney general's "comprehensive demonstration of persistent fraud."

The decision is certain to be appealed by Trump. Barring a successful appeal, the ruling marks a major defeat for Trump and a preliminary victory for the state in the September lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who has frequently clashed with Trump.

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.
Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.

“Today’s decision will ensure that Donald Trump and his companies cannot continue the extensive fraud that we uncovered," James said in astatement. "No number of lawsuits, delay tactics, or threats will stop our pursuit of justice."

Christopher Kise, an attorney for the Trump business entities, said in an email statement "this unprecedented order effectively seizes control of the financial affairs of a highly successful private corporate empire based on nothing more than gross exaggeration of standard valuation differences common in complex commercial real estate financing transactions."

He also argued that James has "stretched the bounds of her authority to set a very dangerous precedent" that will affect other businesses.

Trump, in a statement posted on his Save America political action committee, called the ruling "Communism come to our shores."

The lawsuit argues that Trump was part of a 10-year scheme "that grossly inflated" his personal net worth by billions of dollars, and then used the higher values "to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available."

The alleged actions violated New York laws and likely saved Trump, his business and his family more than $150 million from 2011-2021, the complaint argues.

James' office is seeking $250 million in penalties and an order barring Trump and his children from holding executive posts on any New York businesses.

Lawyers for the Trumps say there was no wrongdoing.

Attorneys for both sides stated their positions for nearly three hours Thursday during an at-times heated hearing before Engoron.

Kevin Wallace, a top lawyer in James' office, argued that appointment of a monitor and other steps were necessary to halt alleged "ongoing fraudulent activities" by the Trump Organization.

He said the recent creation of the Trump Organization II required a legal block preventing the new organization or other entities from receiving financial transfers from Trump's long-existing businesses. Any such transactions could foil efforts to enforce the $250 million in penalties demanded by the lawsuit, said Wallace.

Wallace also cited reports about a major asset-shedding move since James filed the civil lawsuit. The Trump Organization reportedly is moving to sell its rights to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., said Wallace.

And he cited a lawsuit Trump lawyers filed against James in a Florida state court on Wednesday. The filing, replete with criticism of James, argued that her office lacks jurisdiction to seek internal details of a Florida-based trust that holds all of Trump's businesses on behalf of the former president. Trump previously lost a federal court action to end James' investigation.

That new lawsuit filed by Trump aims to "preclude any visibility" into the trust's decisions and transactions, making it difficult for James' office to detect potential ongoing or future frauds, said Wallace.

A court-authorized monitor would resolve potential financial questions about Trump's companies, said Wallace, who added that the monitor would not "inhibit the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization."

However, Kise, a Florida-based attorney, contended that appointment of a monitor represented an extraordinary step unsupported by any evidence.

He argued that James lacked legal standing to win such an appointment, particularly before any court proceedings have been held on the accuracy and merits of the civil fraud allegations.

There have been no efforts to avoid penalties that would be levied if James wins the case, said Kise. Two of Trump's Manhattan real estate properties, including Trump Tower, collectively are worth more than $250 million and "aren't going anywhere," he argued.

Kise noted that major banks and insurance companies involved in Trump-related real estate development projects never complained or lost money on loan agreements they reached with the Trump Organization.

He also argued that James' office misunderstood the nuances and complexities of the loan agreements that he said were "negotiated by experts on both sides."

"This is a private dispute, and the private parties have not seen fit to complain," said Kise. "We view this as a manufactured bill of grievances."

If a monitor were appointed,"then every business in the state of New York needs to be very concerned" about similar "nationalization of a private corporation," said Kise.

Engoron, who questioned the attorneys during Thursday's arguments, is the judge who issued a contempt order against Trump and fined him more than $100,000 for failing to cooperate with subpoenas for James' investigation.

Late Wednesday, Engoron declined to grant a request by Trump's lawyers to move the civil lawsuit to the court's Commercial Division, which typically handles complex corporate cases. Engoron said a previous denial of such a transfer by a New York supervisory judge was final and could not be appealed.

Keys to the civil case against Trump: What to know about the NY attorney general's lawsuit against former President Donald Trump

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NY judge orders monitor to oversee Trump Organization financial reports

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump's company will get a watchdog to ensure no fraud -NY judge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Thursday ordered that an independent watchdog be appointed to oversee the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general against Donald Trump's company goes to trial. The decision by Justice Arthur Engoron came in state Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing the Republican former president, his company and three of his children of over-valuing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers. Last month, James asked the Manhattan-based judge to appoint an independent monitor to halt ongoing fraud at the company and keep the Trumps from transferring assets out of her reach.

  • High death rates and fat portfolios mean that rich people paid 97% more taxes than usual last year

    This is likely a singular phenomenon.

  • Trump Sues New York AG in Florida Seeking to Protect Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida seeking to stop her attempt to impose controls on many of his assets and obtain information about his finances.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMu

  • Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court

    Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.Justice Arthur F. Engoron intervened at the AG’s request, ordering the appointment of an independent monitor to ensure that the company can’t sec

  • Steve Nash and Nets part ways, Udoka reportedly to be next Brooklyn coach I The Rush

    Steve Nash and the Nets agreed to part ways, and reportedly, suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will sign with Brooklyn as their next head coach. The NFL trade deadline saw a record ten trades on its final day including Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars, Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, Chase Claypool to the Bears, and T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings.

  • What Lula's win in Brazil means on a global scale

    The Brazilian election could end up shaping not just South America, but the world

  • Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets

    A state judge granted a request by New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is pursuing a massive lawsuit against the company.

  • How U.S. policy toward Ukraine could change if Republicans retake control of Congress

    Should Republicans retake control of one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, the implications for U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine could be profound.

  • Bullish General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) insiders filled their treasuries with US$5.7m worth of stock over last year

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in General Electric Company...

  • Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

    A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. On a trip back to Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdullah was imprisoned because of those calls. Prince Abdullah’s case, detailed in Saudi court documents obtained by The Associated Press, hasn’t been previously reported.

  • Making daylight saving permanent could save more than 30,000 deer every year, study suggests

    A less-talked about angle to the daylight saving debate? Deer collisions could be significantly reduced with a later sunset, a new study suggests.

  • In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

    As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay.

  • Judge says he’ll appoint monitor to oversee Donald Trump’s company

    A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor “to ensure there is no further fraud” at former President Donald Trump’s company, restricting its ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

  • Powerball jackpot swells to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest in U.S. history

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the massive Powerball jackpot, which has now reached $1.5 billion.

  • Vendor error causes delay of absentee ballots for some Greene Co. residents

    Many Greene County voters who are hoping to use mail-in ballots are still waiting for those ballots to show up in their mailboxes.

  • Paul Pelosi attack raises 'significant questions' for Capitol Police on lawmaker security, top Democrat says

    House Administration Committee chairwoman Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) wrote to U.S. Capitol Police demanding answers on Paul Pelosi attack.

  • Court rules beauty pageant can exclude transgender women

    Story at a glance The Miss United States of America pageant may continue excluding transgender contestants through the enforcement of a rule that only “natural born” women qualify to compete. Anita Green, a transgender woman, sued the pageant in 2019 when it rejected her application because of her gender identity. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court…

  • Donald Trump reaches settlement with protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security

    Former President Donald Trump settled a civil lawsuit Wednesday that alleged his security guards violently assaulted protesters outside Trump Tower in 2015. The case, brought by Efrain Galicia and four other protesters of Mexican origin against Trump and his head of security, Keith Schiller, was in the middle of jury selection in Bronx Supreme Court when the parties came to a confidential agreement. Video from the September 2015 rally appeared to show Schiller smacking Galicia in the face after he reached for a sign that said "Trump: Make America Racist Again."

  • Powerball After Taxes: What the Winner Takes Home

    On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST, the Powerball drawing will take place. This Powerball drawing is special because the price is $1.2 billion. The exact amount depends where you live, but here's the details of how much you could expect to hit your bank account if you are the big winner.

  • 49ers hope McCaffrey boost lifts offense down stretch

    When the Carolina Panthers made the decision to trade Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco and begin a rebuild, the running back said it put a “chip” on his shoulder. McCaffrey had a sense of urgency to prove the San Francisco 49ers right for paying a heavy price for him, and the early returns have been positive. “I understand this is a business,” McCaffrey said.