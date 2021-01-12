NY Judge’s Son Pictured at Capitol Riot in Fur Pelts, Police Gear Is Arrested

Saul Loeb/Getty

A Brooklyn judge’s son, who was pictured at Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol wearing fur pelts and carrying police gear, was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday.

Aaron Mostofsky, the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was seen in multiple photos from the violent insurrection wearing the bizarre fur outfit and a bulletproof vest with “POLICE” emblazoned across it. He was carrying a wooden staff and a plastic riot shield with Capitol Police insignia.

A source with the knowledge of the case told The Daily Beast that Mostofsky was arrested early Tuesday at his brother's house in Brooklyn. He will appear before a magistrate judge in the Eastern District of New York and is facing multiple charges, including felony theft of government property. ABC7, CNN and NBC first reported the arrest.

Mostofsky’s father is a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community. In an interview with the New York Post last week, Mostofsky admitted he’d attended the event to protest a “stolen election.”

“We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump—I think it was close to 85 million,” he said. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”

His claims of millions of votes being flipped or suppressed has been disproven by dozens of courts and the federal Department of Justice. The last time New York State voted red was 1984.

David Greenfield, head of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty and a local powerbroker close to Judge Mostofsky, told The Daily Beast he believes “every single person that trespassed that day should be arrested.” He declined to comment specifically on Mostofsky’s arrest.

Feds Arrest More Rioters Including FL Man Pictured With Pelosi’s Lectern

Authorities have detained dozens of people in connection with Wednesday’s insurrection, including Richard Barnett, a self-described white nationalist from Arkansas who posed for gleeful photos in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office; Adam Johnson, a Florida stay-at-home dad who took a photo of him smiling while absconding with Pelosi’s lectern; and Jake Angeli, the shirt-less, horn-wearing Arizona resident known as the “QAnon Shaman.”

The Department of Justice on Monday released more information about Eric Munchel, a 30-year-old Tennessee man who was one of two “zip-tie guys” photographed inside the Senate chamber with zip-ties and tactical gear.

Texas resident Larry Brock was also pictured with zip-ties, which officials believe the rioters could have been planning to use to detain politicians. Both face charges of unlawful entry on restricted property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The affidavit for Munchel reveals that the 30-year-old stormed the Capitol building with his mom after stopping for coffee. Later that day, he encountered a law enforcement officer at his hotel in D.C. and provided his name.

“At the time, Munchel was wearing camouflage pants [and] wearing a black holster that appeared to be a handgun,” the affidavit states. “Law enforcement interviewed Munchel and identified that he was carrying a black and yellow ‘taser pulse’ taser that emits an electrical shock. Munchel stated he possessed the taser for self-protection as he had participated at the pro-Trump rally.”

