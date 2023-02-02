NY judge tosses murder charge against state trooper in 2020 car-ramming death of Brooklyn girl Monica Goods

A judge in upstate Ulster County on Thursday tossed a murder indictment against a state trooper accused of killing a Queens girl by ramming his police cruiser at 130 mph into her family’s SUV.

Supreme Court Justice Bryan Rounds dismissed the top charge of second degree murder in the case against state Trooper Christopher Baldner for the December 2020 death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

The judge let stand a lesser charge of manslaughter, and denied defense lawyers’ motions to dismiss the indictment entirely.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office indicated it is reviewing the decision.

Baldner’s trial was to begin March 6, but an appeal of Rounds’ ruling could push the trial back to later this year.

Baldner, who is free on bail, was accused of murdering Monica by ramming his police car twice into the rear an SUV driven by her father, who was fleeing Baldner after the trooper pepper sprayed him during a traffic stop.

The SUV flipped, and Monica died at the scene.

Rounds wrote that Baldner ignored state police protocols when he twice rammed the SUV driven by Monica’s father, Tristin Goods.

But he said ramming a vehicle during a pursuit — known as a “pit maneuver” — was allowed by state police in extremely rare circumstances. He also noted state police grand jury testimony indicated Baldner hit the brakes between the first and second impacts.

“The evidence rationally supports only the conclusion that (Baldner) ignored agency (state police) protocols, and exercised extremely poor judgement in a foolish attempt to perform his job — in short he acted recklessly,” the judge wrote.

Recklessness is a definition of manslaughter.

But Joseph O’Connor, a lawyer who represents Tristin Goods in a lawsuit against the state police and Baldner, said he disagreed entirely with Rounds’ reasoning, and said the depraved indifference Baldner displayed lines up with a second-degree murder charge.

“This is a person who directed his car at 130 miles an hour essentially at two little children and when he wasn’t successful, he did it again,” O’Connor said. “If that isn’t depraved indifference, I don’t know what is. State troopers are trained, so they know doing that could harm human life. I am astounded by the decision.”

Story continues

Sanford Rubenstein, who represents Monica’s mother Michele Surrency, said, “We await the attorney general’s decision whether to appeal. Ultimately, there will be a trial because the judge only dismissed the murder charge. the manslaughter charge remains.”

A spokeswoman for Baldner’s union, the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said it was pleased with the result.

“We commend the judge for his decision, as it is clear the charge was not applicable to this case. We will continue to respect the legal process and provide legal representation for Trooper Baldner, a right afforded to every American citizen.”