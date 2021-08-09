NY lawmaker: Content of Cuomo sexual misconduct report ‘deeply disturbing’

On Monday, lawmakers in Albany, NY, met to discuss impeachment proceedings against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Charles Lavine, chair of the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee, called the results of the investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against Cuomo “deeply disturbing.”

Video Transcript

CHARLES D. LAVINE: We convene here today for an executive session of the Judiciary Committee of the New York State Assembly to talk about the committee's ongoing impeachment investigation of Governor Cuomo. Let me address the report that the attorney general issued on Tuesday. We commend the attorney general on her work and her agreement to provide relevant materials to this committee. The findings, the content of the report are deeply disturbing.

We will review that report in detail, including the underlying evidence, and consider it together with this committee's own independent investigation. The governor's attorneys have criticized that report and their access to underlying information. Those issues should be directed to the attorney general and not this committee.

The governor and his lawyers have responded to the attorney general's report repeatedly, and we will review those statements and submissions, and allow the governor to provide further information should he choose to do so. The governor will have the opportunity to address issues of sexual harassment, as well as issues relating to use of public resources to write his book, allegations relating to the nursing home deaths, and the various statements and reports relating to that issue, allegations relating to preferential access to COVID-19 testing, and any other issues the governor wishes to address. As to the process of this committee, our investigation remains confidential as it should be. And at the appropriate time, and as early as later this month, we will discuss the evidence publicly in an open and transparent manner once the investigation is either completed or very close to completion.

