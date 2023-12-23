Some NY local elections will move to even years for voter higher turnout under new law

Elections for many county and town offices in New York will shift to even-numbered years from odd ones under a bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul that aims to raise voter participation in those races.

The new law requires elections for county executive, county legislature and town board seats to be held at the same time as voting for state and federal offices, when turnout is much higher. The transition to consolidated elections begins in 2025 with shortened terms for those offices that are on the ballot that year.

Democratic lawmakers, with support from good-government groups, had passed the bill in June over Republican opposition, calling it a boon for democracy. They sought to boost citizen involvement in local races — now decided by typically fewer than a third of registered voters — by putting them on the same ballots as higher-interest contests such as those for governor or president.

"It will more than double turnout in local races, save taxpayer dollars, and begin to streamline the extremely unconsolidated patchwork of elections in the state," Sen. James Skoufis, an Orange County Democrat who sponsored the bill, said in a press release from Hochul's office touting the legislation.

Hochul, a Democrat, praised the bill as a "meaningful first step," and said she would support a constitutional amendment to move all other races to even-numbered years as well — a measure that Skoufis plans to propose in the coming legislative session. An amendment is needed to move elections for mayor, city council, district attorney, judge and other offices that were omitted from the new law because of obstacles in the state constitution.

Republicans fiercely opposed the election-year shift, calling it a Democratic grab for local offices. They and other opponents also warned that moving county and municipal races to even years would drown purely local issues in the partisan cacaphony of state and federal elections.

"At a time when we should be keeping the divisiveness at the federal and state levels out of our local communities, this bill does the opposite, burying the local issues that impact New Yorkers’ daily lives at the back of exceedingly long ballots," Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties, said in a statement after Hochul's announcement.

State Sen. Rob Ortt, the Republican minority leader, claimed the law's "touted benefits" disguised the true goal of "expanding one-party control to every level of government."

Under the law, the final odd-year votes for county executive and legislature in some counties, including Westchester, Rockland and Orange, will take place in 2025, with county executive terms shortened to three years for those elections only. Counties such as Monroe that just had elections last month for four-year county executive terms will have their last odd-year votes for those offices in 2027.

Some counties won't have to make those adjustments. At least four of the 18 New York counties that have county executives — Broome, Chautauqua, Chemung and Putnam — already hold elections for those offices in even years.

