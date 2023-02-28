NY man arraigned in alleged kidnapping, robbery incident in Plymouth Township

Feb. 27—HANOVER TWP. — A New York man accused in the kidnapping and robbery of a woman in Plymouth Township was returned to Luzerne County to face charges.

State police at Wilkes-Barre alleged Michael Randall Grimm, 43, of Spencerport, was giving the woman and her husband a ride from the Rochester, NY, area to Reading in Berks County on Feb. 10.

While in Plymouth Township, a woman with Grimm faked a medical emergency causing the woman's husband to get out of a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup Grimm was operating, according to court records.

When the husband exited the vehicle, Grimm sped away leaving the woman's husband on the side of state Route 29 where he flagged down a passing motorist to call for help, court records say.

Court records say the woman abducted by Grimm was found during a traffic stop by state police in Hamburg on Pottsville Pike in Perry Township, Berks County,

During the traffic stop, the woman silently asked for help claiming she was being held against her will and was removed from the truck by troopers.

She told state police after Grimm sped away leaving her husband behind, she was confronted at gunpoint to surrender her bank card and PIN where Grimm withdrew $3,000, court records say.

Grimm sped away from the traffic stop in Berks County but was later arrested in Buffalo, N.Y, on Feb. 16.

The Dodge pickup truck was a rental.

Grimm was extradited to Luzerne County where he was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of kidnapping, robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, access device fraud, simple assault and unlawful restraint.

Grimm was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.