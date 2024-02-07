NY man arrested after driving pickup truck into the ocean at Florida beach

A New York man was arrested and charged in Florida after authorities caught him driving his pickup truck into the ocean at New Smyrna Beach, just south of Daytona Beach, early on Tuesday.

A video shared by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office shows a person driving a white pickup truck into the water — sometimes driving alongside the waves and other times against it — and even attempting to perform a donut.

The driver — later identified as 49-year-old Jason Brzuszkiewicz, of Bridgeport, N.Y. — is then seen off the water chatting with deputies, who informed him the beach was closed due to high tides.

Bodycam video also shows Brzuszkiewicz attempting to hide from a camera by covering part of his face with a black baseball cap. He then tells an officer that he’s not really the one to blame. “It’s not my fault truck don’t surf!” he says.

“Yeah, but you shouldn’t be driving on the beach when the gates are all closed,” one deputy responds.

“I thought I was in England,” Brzuszkiewicz says.

When the deputy confirms they are not in England, Brzuszkiewicz’s response gets even more colorful.

“We are not in Kansas, anymore?” he asks, using the famous Judy Garland line from 1939’s MGM classic “The Wizard of Oz” — before laughing at his own joke.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brzuszkiewicz “drove around a closed gate marked DO NOT ENTER and accessed the beach in New Smyrna Beach.”

He was ultimately charged with a violation of the Volusia County Ordinance — failure to pay vehicular access fee — and then taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $200 bond.