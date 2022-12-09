NY man gets 5 to 10 years in state prison for "grandparent" scam

Dec. 9—A New York man will spend up to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges connected with a "grandparent" scam that targeted New Hampshire seniors.

Authorities say Elvis Guzman, 45, of Albany, New York, was a courier for a crime ring that deceived victims into believing that their grandchildren had been arrested and needed money to pay bail.

Guzman pleaded guilty Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court to six felony counts of theft by deception, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office. He was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in state prison.

Officials said Guzman picked up cash totaling $119,000 from victims of the scam in October and November of 2020. In court on Friday, he was ordered to pay restitution in that amount to seven victims of the scam.

Guzman also pleaded guilty to three felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft by deception, and was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison. That sentence was suspended for 15 years, contingent on good behavior and payment of restitution.

The court also barred Guzman form contacting the victims, working in any capacity with elderly or vulnerable adults, and doing any work that involves soliciting money from consumers without prior court approval.

The case was investigated by the Attorney General's consumer protection and antitrust bureau, with assistance from state police and police in Concord, Epping, Keene Londonderry, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua and Newfields. The federal Department of Homeland Security and the FBI also provided assistance.

Authorities are asking anyone who has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation to contact the state Bureau of Elderly and Adults Services at 1-800-949-0470.