NY man gets 9 years in massive opioid delivery to Peabody

Oct. 8—PEABODY — A New York City man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to delivering more than $1 million worth of heroin and fentanyl to Peabody was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison.

James De La Cruz, 30, of Manhattan, made arrangements with someone who turned out to be an informant to bring 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of fentanyl and six kilograms (13.2 pounds) of heroin to the Boston area two years ago, in October 2019, prosecutors said. They decided to meet at a hotel just off Route 128 in Peabody.

Court papers say the informant had agreed to pay $40,000 per kilogram for the drugs.

De La Cruz pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy and multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Prosecutors said De La Cruz and a co-defendant, Juan Santos Roque, drove from New York to Peabody with the drugs hidden in a secret compartment, often referred to as a "hide," in Roque's Mercedes.

After loading the drugs, more than 35 pounds worth, brick by brick, into the informant's vehicle, they were arrested outside the Centennial Drive hotel where they'd arranged to meet, according to court papers.

De La Cruz had previously traveled to Peabody for a meeting with the informant, which took place in the parking lot of the Northshore Mall.

Roque, 47, pleaded guilty to similar charges last year and was sentenced to just over five years in prison. He is expected to be deported to the Dominican Republic after his sentence.

