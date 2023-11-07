NY man gets two years in prison for stealing nearly $200K in retail goods

Nov. 6—A New York man was sentenced in federal court Monday in Concord to two years in prison for transporting stolen goods from Home Depot and Lowe's across state lines, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Jalil McIntyre, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Paul J. Barbadoro to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $204,969.02 in restitution — $179,606.25 payable to Lowe's and $25,362.77 payable to Home Depot, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement.

On July 31, McIntyre pleaded guilty to transportation of stolen goods. A co-defendant, Dushun Jackson, pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, and is currently in federal custody awaiting sentencing on Dec. 28.

Prosecutors said McIntyre and Jackson were seen on surveillance footage grabbing products off shelves, putting them into large plastic bags and walking out of the stores.

McIntyre and Jackson traveled to Lowe's and Home Depots across the northeastern United States, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, where prosecutors say they stole high-value commercial items like circuit breakers. In total, they stole $204,969.02 worth of products across 24 separate thefts, and also attempted to steal another $46,619.07 worth of products during 11 additional unsuccessful thefts.

The stolen products were brought back to New York, where both McIntyre and Jackson lived.

"Organized theft rings cause significant financial losses to the retail industry, which ultimately impacts consumers," said Young in a statement. "Today's sentence sends a strong message that federal law enforcement will enforce laws protecting the retail industry from organized theft, with federal felony convictions and imprisonment as a consequence."

"Jalil McIntyre didn't think twice about stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in high-end merchandise from home improvement retailers all over New England to pad his pockets, and today, he learned there are serious consequences for such brazen criminal conduct," said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.