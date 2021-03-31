NY man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman

Biba Adams
·2 min read

Brandon Elliot, a lifetime parolee after killing his mother, allegedly attacked the woman near the shelter where he’d been staying.

A man on lifetime parole was arrested Monday for attacking a 65-year-old Asian woman in midtown Manhattan.

Brandon Elliot, 38, who was released from prison in 2019, had been sentenced to lifetime parole for killing his mother when he attacked the woman near the homeless shelter where he had been staying.

In captured surveillance video, Brandon Elliot is allegedly seen kicking a 65-year-old Asian woman to the ground and stomping on her several times. At least two bystanders were nearby and did nothing to help. (CBS)
In captured surveillance video, he is seen kicking the woman to the ground and stomping on her several times. Elliot allegedly told the woman, “You don’t belong here,” and made other anti-Asian statements. At least two bystanders were nearby and did nothing to help the victim.

Elliot was charged with two counts of felony assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

Read More: Black woman lead initiative to raise $100M for Black girls and women in the South

According to CBS New York, the Asian woman was on her way to church when Elliot attacked her. Video of the incident went viral, with New York’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force observing: “The cold-hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim.”

The building’s owner punished the staff members who failed to offer any aid to her. “The Brodsky Organization condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia, and violence against the Asian American,” officials wrote in a statement. “The staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union.”

Read More: Judge dismisses terrorism charges for men accused in Whitmer plot

According to New York Police, there have been 31 anti-Asian hate crimes committed in the city this year alone.

President Joe Biden‘s administration has announced federal efforts to fight the rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The White House will be reinstating an initiative on AAPI people, establishing a task force to ensure that there is equity in COVID-19 resources, and the Justice Department will launch an initiative to respond to anti-Asian violence.

The post NY man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman appeared first on TheGrio.

