NY man pleads guilty to targeting homes of Asian American business owners in multi-state burglaries

A man from New York has pleaded guilty to targeting the homes of Asian American business owners in an interstate burglary spree.

Guilty plea: U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that James Hurt, 47, entered the guilty plea on Wednesday in Newark federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. The charge reportedly carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the amount of money stolen in the offense.

Hurt’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024.

About the burglary spree: Along with seven other individuals, Hurt conspired to burglarize the homes of Asian American small business owners living in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware from December 2016 to March 2019, according to court documents.

The group stole substantial amounts of money, jewelry and other valuable items before transporting them between states. In one incident, approximately $350,000 in property was reportedly stolen from a residence in Monroe County in Pennsylvania.

Getting caught: Law enforcement officers were able to trace the burglars upon the discovery of a dropped cell phone, which helped lead them to the perpetrators. In May 2021, the members of the burglary crew were charged with “conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property” by New Jersey federal authorities.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the burglars told detectives that they were targeting Asian business owners “because it was believed that the victims kept large sums of currency and jewelry in their residences.”

The seven others who were charged in the case include: Randi Barr of Vauxhall, New Jersey; Kevin Burton of Newark; Thomas Rodgers of Newark; Kevin Jackson of Rahway, New Jersey; Rabine Armour of Easton, Pennsylvania; Sherman Glasco of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Terrance Black of Irvington, New Jersey.

Other defendants’ status: Last month, Barr was sentenced to 50 months in state prison and was ordered to pay $127,661 in restitution and forfeiture. There are no other updates on the status of the other five defendants’ criminal cases.

