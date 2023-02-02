NY man pleads guilty to threatening to kill, physically harm Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A NY man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Joseph Morelli, of Endicott, NY, admitted that he left voicemails saying he would physically harm Greene.

In one message from March 2022, Morelli said: “Yeah, I just don’t think I can go on letting you, you know, cause hatred and poison to people. I really think I’m gonna have to cause you harm--physical harm.”

The voicemail -- which was full of expletives and other derogatory terms -- went on to tell Greene: “If you keep up with this hatred and people get hurt, I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you. OK scum bag?”

TRENDING STORIES:

In another message around the same time, Morelli threatened to have Greene killed.

“Hey man, I can have anyone to come to you. I can pay someone $500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull. These goofs can do 20 years standing on their head,” Morelli said in the voicemail, according to court documents.

In total, Morelli left seven voicemails at Greene’s Washington, DC office.

Morelli pleaded guilty to making the calls on Wednesday in federal court. He faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release at sentencing on June 1.

IN OTHER NEWS: